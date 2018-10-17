Home»Sport

‘Nothing else to say’ – Ramos declares his innocence over Sterling tangle

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 01:53 PM

Sergio Ramos has declared his innocence over a tangle with Raheem Sterling during England’s 3-2 victory over Spain in Seville on Monday.

There was contact between the Spain centre-back and Sterling after the England forward had gone down under a challenge from another home player in the Nations League fixture.

Ramos posted a video of the incident on Twitter in which footage seems to show he merely tripped over Sterling’s trailing leg while the Manchester City man was on the ground.

Alongside the video, Ramos wrote in both Spanish and English: “Nothing else to say.”

Press Association Sport understands UEFA is not reviewing the incident as it was not mentioned in the report by the match officials.

Ramos’ disciplinary record precedes him as the Real Madrid defender holds the record for being the most carded player in LaLiga, the Champions League as well as the Spanish national team.

His challenges on Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Loris Karius, who suffered a concussion, came under scrutiny after Real defeated the Reds in the Champions League final.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

EnglandNations LeagueRaheem SterlingSergio RamosSpainUefasoccer

