News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Norwich selection gamble fails to pay off as Brighton win at Carrow Road

Norwich selection gamble fails to pay off as Brighton win at Carrow Road
By Press Association
Saturday, July 04, 2020 - 02:48 PM

Daniel Farke’s gamble to drop Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki to the bench backfired as Norwich suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton.

It was another nail in the coffin of the Canaries’ survival hopes, with Leandro Trossard’s fourth goal of the Premier League campaign leaving the hosts seven points adrift of safety with five games to play.

Last season’s Sky Bet Championship winners introduced Pukki and Cantwell with 23 minutes left, but they could not turn things around as Norwich suffered a fifth successive loss since football resumed.

Graham Potter watched Brighton complete the double over their opponents with an assured display to move on to 36 points – the same total they achieved in the 2018-19 campaign – with five games to go.

After Aaron Connolly fizzed an effort over from Aaron Mooy’s free-kick for the Seagulls in the third minute, it was Norwich who took control.

But with chief creator Cantwell and top goalscorer Pukki left on the bench, the Canaries were not able to turn their early possession into clear-cut chances at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki was left out of the side (Mike Egerton/PA)
Teemu Pukki was left out of the side (Mike Egerton/PA)

Onel Hernandez – one of four changes made by Farke after Wednesday’s 4-0 loss at Arsenal – was the hosts’ most threatening player in the first half and he sliced wide after Emiliano Buendia’s pass in the 19th minute.

The first drinks break of the afternoon occurred shortly after and the visitors soon went ahead when play restarted.

Norwich centre-back Timm Klose gave possession away in midfield and Brighton broke at pace with Neal Maupay playing in Mooy down the right, and he produced a fine cross into the area where Trossard stroked home from seven yards.

Leandro Trossard scores (Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool Wi/PA)
Leandro Trossard scores (Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool Wi/PA)

Seagulls manager Potter would have been delighted with the 25th-minute breakthrough, but opposite number Farke will no doubt have been frustrated at another avoidable goal conceded by his side.

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan was able to comfortably hold Hernandez’s latest effort at the end of the half, after Yves Bissouma took some sting out of the initial shot.

It was almost 2-0 in the 50th minute when Mooy’s free-kick from the left found Dan Burn and he diverted an effort just wide off his back.

Dan Burn celebrates victory at full-time (Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool Wi/PA)
Dan Burn celebrates victory at full-time (Richard Heathcote/NMC Pool Wi/PA)

Norwich responded five minutes later but Buendia’s volley was blocked before left-back Jamal Lewis produced a wonderful ball into the area, which no one could get on to.

Josip Drmic’s final involvement was a side-footed effort from range that Ryan dealt with easily before the cavalry arrived for the hosts.

Farke brought on Pukki and Cantwell in the 67th minute, with young forward Adam Idah also introduced.

It was the latter who went closest out of the trio, but his deft header from Kenny McLean’s free-kick in the third minute of stoppage time hit the inside of a post and was cleared.

Brighton were able to see out the final exchanges and there were big cheers from the visiting bench at full-time with another season of top flight football essentially secured.

More on this topic

Jurgen Klopp prepared to make Premier League winners’ medals to ensure whole squad get themJurgen Klopp prepared to make Premier League winners’ medals to ensure whole squad get them

Liverpool fans urged to celebrate at home after mass gatheringsLiverpool fans urged to celebrate at home after mass gatherings

Football rumours: Chelsea in the hunt for new goalkeeperFootball rumours: Chelsea in the hunt for new goalkeeper

Klopp won’t blame hangover for heavy defeatKlopp won’t blame hangover for heavy defeat


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

BrightonfootballLeandro TrossardNorwichPremier LeagueNorwich vs BrightonTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Sean McCarthy: 'The last 10% that was needed, Canon O’Brien was the man to get that out of players'Sean McCarthy: 'The last 10% that was needed, Canon O’Brien was the man to get that out of players'

Cork boss Jerry Wallace lodges appeal against axing of All-Ireland Minor Camogie ChampionshipCork boss Jerry Wallace lodges appeal against axing of All-Ireland Minor Camogie Championship

Klopp won't give out Premier League appearances ‘like Christmas presents’Klopp won't give out Premier League appearances ‘like Christmas presents’

Lewis Hamilton sets pace with practice double as Formula One returns in AustriaLewis Hamilton sets pace with practice double as Formula One returns in Austria


Lifestyle

All eyes are on America for Independence Day - so what happens when the country's borders reopen again? Tom Breathnach gets the lowdownAltered States: What will tourism in the US look like after lockdown?

From days by the seaside to adrenaline-filled days riding rollercoasters, Leinster offers staycationers major bang for their buck.Staycations 2020: Leinster, where Eastern promises are delivered in full

Des O'Sullivan previews the diverse items that will spark interest among collectorsAntiques: From a sword to crystal chandeliers and a dictionary

Kya deLongchamps strikes up the band for some lesser copied American mid-century talentIt's July 4 so let's strike up the band for American designs

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »