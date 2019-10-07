News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Norwich left-back Lewis withdraws from Northern Ireland squad

By Press Association
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 01:37 PM

A knee injury has ruled Norwich defender Jamal Lewis out of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Holland and the friendly against Czech Republic.

The 21-year-old left-back, who has won 11 caps, was called up last week despite an elbow problem but  another injury in the defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend has forced his withdrawal from the squad.

“Jamal Lewis has been forced to withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier with a knee injury,” said a Norwich statement.

“The 21-year old picked up the issue during Saturday’s defeat to Aston Villa at Carrow Road.

“He will be assessed by the club’s medical team over the course of the upcoming international break and will therefore miss Northern Ireland’s qualifier against the Netherlands and friendly versus Czech Republic.”

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, who still has a 24-strong squad for the matches in Rotterdam on October 10 and Prague on October 14, is not likely to call up a replacement.

