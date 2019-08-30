News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Norwich defender Timm Klose set for lengthy spell on sidelines with knee injury

Norwich defender Timm Klose set for lengthy spell on sidelines with knee injury
By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 04:31 PM

Norwich defender Timm Klose could be out for up to a year if the worst-case scenario with his knee injury is realised.

Klose suffered the problem in the first half of the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Crawley and scans have shown posterior cruciate ligament damage which could need surgery to repair.

It is a blow for the Swiss centre-back, who was making his first appearance of the season, and the full prognosis will be revealed after a second scan next week.

Boss Daniel Farke told the club’s official website: “Timm Klose has had a scan but he will need another scan next week.

“He has ruptured his PCL [posterior cruciate ligament] and may need surgery. It’s difficult to judge at the moment, and it depends a bit on the result of the rescan. We are concerned with his meniscus.

“The best-case scenario is he will be out for four months. There’s a danger there is something wrong with the meniscus, so the worst-case scenario from the doctors is nine to 12 months.

“Timm was unbelievably disappointed and it’s important to let him be disappointed, 2019 hasn’t been his year, he’s had quite a few injuries.

“The opponent slipped and it’s tough to take. He worked so hard to come back, and we will support him 100 per cent with his recovery.

“He will come back stronger than before, and he’s a brilliant footballer and a brilliant lad. We will give him all the time he needs.

It deepens Farke’s issues at the back as Grant Hanley has been ruled out of the trip to West Ham after suffering a groin injury in training.

However, Christoph Zimmermann is fit to face the Hammers after a recent hip problem.

“Christoph Zimmermann is available,” Farke added. “He got a hit against his back and hip and was sore but he trained today. He’s been out for a long time but he’s available.

“Unfortunately Grant Hanley is out for tomorrow. He injured himself this morning and overstretched his groin. He needs a scan today and I’m not sure he can travel with Scotland [for international duty].”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you screamAlien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

Hamilton: Title is not wrapped up yetHamilton: Title is not wrapped up yet

Where are the stars of The Only Way Is Essex now?Where are the stars of The Only Way Is Essex now?

Daniel FarkeGrant HanleyTimm KloseWest HamPremier LeagueNorwich

More in this Section

Hasenhuttl calls for Southampton to forget derby and focus on Man Utd clashHasenhuttl calls for Southampton to forget derby and focus on Man Utd clash

Permanent mural of Dublin manager Jim Gavin to be erected in heart of capitalPermanent mural of Dublin manager Jim Gavin to be erected in heart of capital

Newcastle boss Bruce urges Choudhury to learn from ‘horror’ tackleNewcastle boss Bruce urges Choudhury to learn from ‘horror’ tackle

Smalling set for loan move to RomaSmalling set for loan move to Roma


Lifestyle

A doctor offers guidance for parents on talking to kids about how social media might be making them feel. By Lisa Salmon.Ask an expert: Could using social media be affecting my daughter’s mental health?

From toddlers to OAPs, everyone will feel the mental benefits of walking — our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, writes Dan MacCarthy.Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

Ruth Kirkpatrick will never forget her first journey to the island’s storytelling festival, which begins its 25th edition today, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »