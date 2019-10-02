News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Norwich ban two fans over altercation during win over Manchester City

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 06:57 PM

Norwich have issued three-year bans to two home supporters following an altercation during the Premier League game against Manchester City at Carrow Road.

The Canaries pulled off a shock 3-2 victory over the champions on September 14, taking a two-goal lead inside the opening half-hour.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Norfolk club confirmed stern action had been taken against two fans involved in the incident.

“Following an internal investigation and extensive consultations with Norfolk Police, the two supporters have been banned following an altercation that occurred during the second half of the game in the Upper Barclay Stand,” a club statement read.

“The two individuals involved in the incident are both home supporters.

“The club would like to apologise to those supporters who were in the vicinity of the altercation and that were directly affected by the incident.”

Teemu Pukki (right) scored what proved to be the decisive goal (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich said the club “continues to operate a strict zero-tolerance policy on unacceptable and discriminatory behaviour”.

The statement added: “We are proud to be a diverse and inclusive club, whereby supporters from all backgrounds, cultures and communities feel safe and welcome at Carrow Road.”

Since beating City, the Canaries have lost two successive away Premier League games and return to action at Carrow Road against fellow promoted club Aston Villa on Saturday.

