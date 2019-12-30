News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Norwich ban supporter for three years for throwing object on pitch against Tottenham

By Press Association
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 05:17 PM

Norwich have banned a supporter from Carrow Road for a period of three years after the individual was arrested for throwing an object on to the pitch during Saturday’s draw with Tottenham.

The Premier League club said the incident remains under investigation by Norfolk Police.

“The supporter was identified and later arrested after throwing a dangerous object on to the field of play during the first half of the game,” a club statement said.

“The incident is being investigated by Norfolk Police, whilst the club have immediately banned the supporter from attending games at Carrow Road for a three-year period.”

Saturday’s game at Carrow Road finished in a 2-2 draw, but Norwich were unhappy that a first-half goal from Teemu Pukki was disallowed for a tight offside following a VAR check.

Norwich twice led in Saturday’s game, but had to settle for a point which leaves them six short of safety at the foot of the Premier League table.

