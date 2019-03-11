NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Norwegian fans honour Solskjaer with church rendition of Glory Glory Man United

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 01:57 PM

Video shows the moment Norwegian Manchester United fans gathered near their local church to celebrate the managerial success of compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Around 30 people gathered in Haugesund, in Rogaland, Norway, as the church bells played the tune of 1983 hit and fan favourite Glory Glory Man United.

The footage, taken by Hans Inge Ringodd, sees the crowd braving what the journalist described as a “cold” and “windy” afternoon to show their support outside Var Frelsers Church.

Solskjaer, who was born in Kristiansund, Nordmore, played for the Norway national team and spent 11 years at Manchester United as a player under Sir Alex Ferguson before becoming caretaker manager of the Red Devils in December 2018.

Bernt Hjornevik is CEO of Manchester United Supporters Club Scandinavia said: “It’s actually quiet amazing to see Ole Gunnar – it means a whole lot for us Norwegian (fans) to see him back at Old Trafford.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has enjoyed an impressive start to life as caretaker manager of Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

The supporters club has 42,000 members across Scandinavia, 39,000 of which are Norwegians, making them the largest supporters club in the world according to their CEO.

Solskjaer has enjoyed an impressive run of results since taking charge of United, culminating in an historic victory over Paris St Germain in the Champions League last week, and for Mr Hjornevik he has done enough to earn the job full-time.

“He has turned the club upside down in a positive wave in just two and a half months,” said Mr Hjornevik.

- Press Association

