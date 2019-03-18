NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Northern Ireland midfielder Corry Evans doubtful for Estonia and Belarus clashes

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 02:16 PM

Blackburn midfielder Corry Evans is Northern Ireland’s only injury worry as the squad assembled for their forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 28-year-old came off after 68 minutes of Rovers’ 4-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend and has undergone a scan on a hamstring problem at the club.

However, he will still join up with Michael O’Neill’s squad ahead of matches at home to Estonia and Belarus.

“Corry will be in later today,” O’Neill told media on Monday.

“He had a scan this morning so we have a little bit of a doubt about Corry but we will see how the week progresses.”

No other issues have been reported by members of the squad arriving in Belfast ahead of Thursday’s first game at Windsor Park.

- Press Association

