Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley calls time on his playing career

By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 10:39 AM

Former Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley has announced his retirement from football.

The 39-year-old, who scored nine times in 80 appearances for his country and played at Euro 2016, was a free agent after leaving Rangers at the end of last season.

He spent the majority of his career at West Brom and also represented Lincoln, Leicester and Ipswich, as well as Northern Irish clubs Linfield, Crusaders and Coleraine.

“I knew last season was going to be my 23rd and final year as a player and I know I’m hanging up my boots for the final time at the right time,” McAuley posted on Twitter.

“It’s been a dream, a privilege and an honour to represent so many great clubs and work under managers and coaches who have helped mould my career.

“I enjoyed every second I wore the Northern Ireland shirt and will be forever thankful for the support I was given.”

TOPIC: Soccer

