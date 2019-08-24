News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Northampton sign Blackburn goalkeeper Fisher on loan

Northampton sign Blackburn goalkeeper Fisher on loan
By Press Association
Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 10:53 AM

Northampton have signed Blackburn goalkeeper Andrew Fisher on loan until January.

Fisher recently signed a new three-year contract at Ewood Park and has also spent time on loan with FC United.

Northampton manager Keith Curle said the 21-year-old would offer competition for the place.

He told the club website: “I am a big believer in competition for the goalkeeping position.

“We planned to have that this season with Steve Arnold and David Cornell, but with Steve sidelined through injury I felt we needed to strengthen that area of the squad.

“Andrew is a good young keeper and we are pleased to welcome him to the club.”

Cobblers goalkeeper Steve Arnold was sidelined after picking up an injury in the draw at Port Vale on August 10.

- Press Association

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Baker’s dozen cook up cake challenges as Great British Bake Off returnsBaker’s dozen cook up cake challenges as Great British Bake Off returns

How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakesHow to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy ElliottAs her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

BlackburnNorthamptonsigning

More in this Section

Bennett bids to bring hot streak into Vuelta debutBennett bids to bring hot streak into Vuelta debut

Roger Federer feeling better than ever heading into US OpenRoger Federer feeling better than ever heading into US Open

Wolves boss Nuno dismisses burnout fears amid busy scheduleWolves boss Nuno dismisses burnout fears amid busy schedule

Anna O’Flanagan hits crucial winner as Ireland get vital win over BelgiumAnna O’Flanagan hits crucial winner as Ireland get vital win over Belgium


Lifestyle

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

IF you are the parent of a child who is about to venture forth into the hallowed halls of Primary education, or ‘Big School’ as every Irish mammy refers to it since the dawn of time; well, chances are you’ve probably been very active in your Google searches looking for tips and advice on how to ease your child, and yourself, into this next chapter.Out of curiosity, I searched online for ‘Back to school advice’

Aileen Lee meets Pearse Caulfield to talk life and design.'Necessity is the mother of invention': Meet Pearse Caulfield, owner of Caulfield Country Boards

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »