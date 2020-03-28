News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Nolberto Solano detained by police in Peru after breaking coronavirus curfew

Nolberto Solano detained by police in Peru after breaking coronavirus curfew
By Press Association
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 08:23 AM

Former Premier League star Nolberto Solano has apologised after being detained by police for breaking a coronavirus curfew in Peru.

The South American nation has imposed a mandatory curfew between 8pm and 5am every day to combat the spread of the virus.

Solano, who played in the Premier League for Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham and is now assistant coach of the Peru national team, was caught at a social gathering on Thursday evening.

Nolberto Solano during his playing days with Newcastle (Gareth Copley/PA)
Nolberto Solano during his playing days with Newcastle (Gareth Copley/PA)

He told radio station RPP Noticias: “Those who know me know that I have tried to handle myself in the best way.

“It was not a party, it was a lunch that neighbours invited me to – it went on late, but there were no more than five or six people.

“I obviously regret this very much and I ask for forgiveness. I am not going to justify it.

“It’s very tough for everyone but the most important thing is our health, without that we can’t do anything.”

More on this topic

Garda operation 'encouraging' coronavirus compliance beginsGarda operation 'encouraging' coronavirus compliance begins

The first of 300 flights bringing in protective equipment to Ireland takes off todayThe first of 300 flights bringing in protective equipment to Ireland takes off today

Boris Johnson to continue commanding UK's coronavirus response in isolation after positive testBoris Johnson to continue commanding UK's coronavirus response in isolation after positive test

'Make these sacrifices for the love of each other':Two week 'lockdown' as Covid-19 death toll rises'Make these sacrifices for the love of each other':Two week 'lockdown' as Covid-19 death toll rises

coronavirusNolberto SolanoPeruTOPIC: Coronavirus