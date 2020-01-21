News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
‘No problem between me and Danny Rose’ – Spurs boss Jose Mourinho

By Press Association
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 02:57 PM

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has downplayed talk of a training-ground bust-up with Danny Rose.

The pair were reported to have clashed after Rose was left out of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Watford.

Asked if he had a problem with his left-back, Mourinho said: “No. Between me and Danny, no. I don’t know what you mean by tension in the air, I don’t have a problem with him.”

Mourinho revealed he left Rose out of the game at Vicarage Road after being told late on Thursday night that the defender had a back injury.

“Then on the Thursday before Watford late evening I got a call from my medical staff saying that Danny was calling them with a problem in his back and he wouldn’t train the next day,” the Portuguese added.

“Friday it was a bit of a surprise to see him training, but even so I decided to play with (Japhet) Tanganga and have Ryan (Sessegnon) on the bench. That is the situation.”

