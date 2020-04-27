News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

No new Uefa cash injection for FAI

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Monday, April 27, 2020 - 08:21 PM

No new Uefa cash injection for FAI

It has emerged that there is no new cash windfall for Irish football in Uefa funding announced today, because a tranche of future payments from European football’s governing body had been drawn down in advance by the FAI in 2018.

Uefa has released €236.5m to help its 55 member associations meet the challenges of Covid-19 and “rebuild football” in their countries. That works out at €4.3m for each association but the FAI does not stand to benefit because the previous regime in Abbotstown drew down advance payments from the funding programme which Uefa is now redeploying in response to the huge financial problems the game is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Uefa, the €4.3m payment is in the form of redeployed ‘HatTrick’ funding which is usually distributed to national associations to cover running costs and to help develop specific and targeted areas of domestic football.

However, with this latest move, Uefa has decided to allow each association to set its own priorities in light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on football at all levels.

Announcing the funding, Uefa president Aleksander Čeferin said: "Our sport is facing an unprecedented challenge brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. Uefa wants to help its members to respond in ways that are appropriate to their specific circumstances.

“As a result, we have agreed that up to €4.3m per association, paid for the remainder of this season and next, as well as part of the investment funding, can be used as our members see fit to rebuild the football community.

"I believe this is a responsible decision to help as much as we can; and I am proud of the unity that football is showing throughout this crisis. Without doubt, football will be at the heart of life returning to normal. When that time comes, football must be ready to answer that call."

More on this topic

Liverpool halt Anfield Road stand redevelopment for a yearLiverpool halt Anfield Road stand redevelopment for a year

British Culture Secretary in talks for Premier League to resume ‘as soon as possible’British Culture Secretary in talks for Premier League to resume ‘as soon as possible’

Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle could be completed within a fortnightSaudi-led takeover of Newcastle could be completed within a fortnight

Vera Pauw: Contract extension ‘will be arranged’Vera Pauw: Contract extension ‘will be arranged’


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Premier League to return ‘as soon as possible’ with some clubs back trainingPremier League to return ‘as soon as possible’ with some clubs back training

SPFL clubs to meet over Rangers’ call for investigation into season-ending voteSPFL clubs to meet over Rangers’ call for investigation into season-ending vote

Un De Sceaux leaves for new life in FranceUn De Sceaux leaves for new life in France

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Tyrone footballers?GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Tyrone footballers?


Lifestyle

This week I’ve been thinking about barbecue, not just the plain grilled over charcoal version we do in Ireland, but the long slow cooked version as practiced in the Southern States of the USA.Wine with Leslie Williams: Wines to enjoy with a BBQ

Many homes are now multi-functioning as office, college, school and canteen. Keeping a cool head and stress to a minimum might be helped by fragrance, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Scents of happiness: Fragrances to create a relaxing environment

Eve Kelliher consults Cork engineer Kieran McCarthy on key property revamp considerations.Your questions answered on successful house renovation

Gardeners’ World presenter Mark Lane offers 10 quick fixes to help you perk up your plot.10 quick fixes to help you perk up your lockdown garden

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »