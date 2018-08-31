No margin for error as Cork City keep up the chase

By Martin Claffey

Is there a rivalry in Irish sport to match the intensity of Cork City and Dundalk in the League of Ireland over the past four years?

Since 2014, when Dundalk pipped City to the title by beating the Leesiders at Oriel Park in the last game of the season, the pair have traded blows in an increasingly fierce struggle.

And just when we wondered if this year’s title race had taken a decisive shift in favour of the Louth men last week, Dundalk’s slip-up at home to Shamrock Rovers on Tuesday means just three points separate the pair heading into the final seven matches.

Of course the Lilywhites’ misfortune at Oriel Park was a blessing for champions City, but manager John Caulfield knows it will count for little if his side fail to take full advantage.

We need to keep the pressure on and win every game and see where it gets us,” said Caulfield ahead of tonight’s clash with Sligo Rovers at Turner’s Cross. “If you drop points, your chances of winning the league are gone.

The Cork boss points out that City are just a point away from qualifying from Europe (“an incredible achievement, as it would be five years in a row which I think is being missed and overseen from where we were at to where we are now”) but after winning the double last year, second best won’t satisfy the manager’s appetite, nor that of his players.

Last week’s FAI Cup second round win over Maynooth offered an opportunity to rest tired legs, with striker Graham Cummins given a break, and offered an opportunity to give further playing time to attacking options Josh O’Hanlon and Ronan Coughlan.

“Josh has pace and he’s got a few goals coming in from that side. He can offer us a slightly different option.

“I suppose Ronan is more in the mould that he likes to drop in and hold the ball up so we can play off him, bring the team more into play, certainly more (like) what we were used to last year and the year before.

“If anything it’s becoming more of a headache choosing your team because everyone is available.

“We’re looking forward to the run in.”

Ultimately, Caulfield is likely to stick to his tried and tested this evening, with Cummins and Karl Sheppard likely to be restored to the starting line-up, while the manager must decide whether to keep faith with enigmatic winger Kieran Sadlier in the starting line-up.

Despite a largely disappointing season, Gerard Lyttle’s Sligo Rovers come to Turner’s Cross boasting the best away record in the division outside of the top two sides, and with their relegation fears evaporating after their 3-1 win over Limerick at the Markets Field.

Seamus Sharkey is suspended for the Bit O’Red while Gary Boylan is out with an anterior cruciate injury.

Boss Lyttle said: “The pressure is on Cork in this fixture to an extent, given the boost they have had this week, and we’re really looking to go down there and put in a performance and get the result.

“From our point of view it’s crucial we finish the season well and that’s for a number of reasons.

“There is 21 points left to play for so by no means is our place in the division secure.

Our away record against our home record has been talked about constantly and I think we’re all a little bit sick of speaking about it, really.

“The reason we have worked the boys hard is we don’t want our season to just wind down. We can still get wins at home, we can still put points on the board and it can be shown why players want to be here next year.

“That isn’t a threat to any player but it’s just the reality of being in football. So over these next games the players that want to be here and are looking for that new contract...

“I think we’ve had a good record with young players coming through this season and they will continue to get opportunities.

“Cork are unbeaten at home — they have had just two draws too — but we are really looking forward to going down there and trying to get the result.”