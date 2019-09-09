News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
No injury worries for England ahead of Kosovo clash

By Press Association
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 04:11 PM

England manager Gareth Southgate has a clean bill of health ahead of Tuesday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo.

The Three Lions boast a perfect record so far in Group A and beat Bulgaria 4-0 at Wembley on Saturday, with captain Harry Kane hitting a hat-trick.

With the Kosovo fixture taking place at St Mary’s, all 23 members of Southgate’s squad prepared for the game at Southampton’s Staplewood training base today.

Harry Kane talks with manager Gareth Southgate and his staff (Mark Kerton/PA).
Manchester United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard withdrew from the squad ahead of the Bulgaria victory but everyone else took part.

Kosovo sit second in Group A and are unbeaten in their last 15 games, with Southgate unlikely to make wholesale changes for the clash.

James Maddison and Tyrone Mings are awaiting their senior debuts, while Mason Mount will be pushing for his first start after coming off the bench on Saturday.

