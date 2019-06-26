No immediate Cork City signings expected, Cotter says

Cork City interim manager, John Cotter, expects a busy transfer window, but has denied speculation about immediate arrivals or exits at Turner’s Cross.

City return to SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action on Friday night, against Derry City at Turner’s Cross. The Rebel Army lie seventh in the Premier Division, having scored just 18 goals in 21 games, but Cotter debunked talk of signing a striker.

“Honestly, there’s nothing imminent that way,” he said.

“We’ve had people contacting the club about lads coming in on trial, and things like that, but we wouldn’t jump into something, unless we were sure that it was going to improve what we have.

“We will be working over the course of the window to see if there’s something that we can do.

That work will continue from now and it’s been going on for weeks anyway. That’s all I can say on that.

There had been speculation that City centre-forward, Graham Cummins, could be leaving, with Shamrock Rovers a possible destination, but Cotter didn’t give any credence to that, either. “Not at this moment in time,” he said. “There’s nothing to report there. Graham is training away. He’s fit and available and he’ll be available to play on Friday.

“The window mightn’t get going for a while. It’s open next Monday, July 1, but that doesn’t mean that things will be done straightaway. It might be later in the window or whatever — things seem to pop up — but we’d be always looking at players to see if there’s anyone we could get in that would improve us.”

The loan spells of Kevin O’Connor and James Tilley are due to expire at the end of this month, and Cotter is also working on those. “Negotiations are still going on this week, so, hopefully, they’ll be finalised,” he said.

Since I took over, they’ve been outstanding for me; they’ve been brilliant and we’d love to have them.

“They’re great lads and, hopefully, by the weekend, we’ll have more of an idea about that, to be honest.”

Cork City and Dundalk have been chosen to pilot a new streaming service of games for fans outside of Ireland.

It is only for non-domestic viewers, as RTÉ and eir Sport have existing broadcast rights deals in Ireland.

The FAI have linked up with US firm, ChyronHego, to launch the HD service, which will feature live commentary.

Individual matches will cost €3.99, but four of either club’s matches can be purchased for €9.99.