‘No excuses,’ says John Caulfield, as Cork City title hopes in tatters

Bohemians 4 - 2 Cork City

By Liam Mackey

If Cork City haven’t yet officially handed the title to Dundalk, this devastating defeat at Dalymount Park has certainly seen their grip on the silverware weakened to the point where it is now impossible not to see it slipping irretrievably from their grasp.

The champions needed to win last night to close the gap on the leaders to three points ahead of their head to head in Turner’s Cross next Friday. Instead, a first-half horror show for City, which saw Bohemians score all four of their goals, means the Lilywhites retain their six-point advantage, as well as a game in hand and a much superior goal difference, as the 2018 campaign enters the home straight.

It was a night to forget in so many ways for the champions as they gifted their opponents the breakthrough after just ten minutes through an almost comically bad Damien Delaney own goal, and then proceeded to concede three more in what was a humbling experience for John Caulfield’s men.

“There are no excuses,” the manager said afterwards. “We have away terrible goals. That was the worst 45 minutes we’ve had in my time in charge.”

For their part, Bohs, brimming with confidence and ambition, couldn’t have been more clinical in taking full advantage of their opponents’ defensive generosity, much to the delight of the Phibsborough faithful.

Their manager Keith Long had insisted this week that his team would be the underdogs against Cork, and that made sense at least in so far as the champions were five places above their opponents going into last night’s game.

But, in truth, belying their lowly position in the table, Bohs have been one of the real form teams in the league in recent weeks, coming into this one on the back of a six-game winning streak in all competitions during which they hadn’t conceded a single goal.

By contrast, City had dropped five points in their previous two league outings, already leaving them with it all to do to overhaul leaders Dundalk before last night’s untimely collapse.

With the visitors already having to cope with a number of injury issues, particularly at the back, there was news of a further blow to their hopes in the run-up to kick off with confirmation that Keiran Sadlier would be the latest to miss out, apparently from the lingering effects of a knock he shipped while claiming a hat-trick in the 7-0 thumping of Longford in the FAI Cup. In another notable change for City, goalkeeper Peter Cherrie retained his place from that game at the expense of long-time Number 1, Mark McNulty.

And, in what can only be described as embarrassingly slapstick circumstances for the visitors, it was Cherrie who found himself picking the ball out of the back of the net after just 10 minutes, as Damien Delaney overcooked and misdirected his back pass from way out on the right flank and, with the ‘keeper positioned at the near side of his six yard box, the ball was able to trundle almost apologetically across the face of the goal and inside his far post.

Given that it had all begun with a City throw in, after which not a single Bohs player touched the ball, the wound was just about as self-inflicted as they come.

And it got worse for Cork in the 22nd minute, as the electric-heeled Daniel Kelly burst through the heart of the defence and beat Cherrie with a low drive to leave the champions shell-shocked and Bohs in early celebratory mood.

Then, seven minutes later, Delaney, having what in the vernacular of the game is called a ‘mare’ — was all too easily robbed in possession by Keith Ward as the big defender tried to advance upfield, and from Ward’s diagonal pass to the far side of the penalty area, the scintillating Kelly – exploiting a fine decoy run by Dinny Corcoran — was able to score his second and his team’s third before a half an hour had even elapsed.

City seemed to have given themselves a small glimmer of hope in the 36th minute, Graham Cummins firmly heading home a lovely, clipped cross from Stephen Beattie to cut the deficit to two. But, even as the visitors were having their first decent spell of attacking play in the game, the glimmer was snuffed out right on the stroke of half-time as, down the other end of pitch, Bohs skipper Derek Pender ran from deep and, having exchanged a neat one-two, emphatically made it four to leave City shell-shocked going in at the break.

It came as no surprise that Damien Delaney was put out of his misery at half-time, Conor McCarthy taking his place beside Aaron Barry at centre-half. And City certainly began the second half with a badly needed sense of purpose and energy, their reward coming in the 57th minute with another fine headed goal, the crisp finish this time supplied by Jimmy Keohane from a cross by the hard-working Karl Sheppard.

But, though they never gave up trying right to the end, that would be as good as it would get for the Rebels, the final 4-2 scoreline merely applying a veneer of respectability to what was, in truth, an alarmingly painful and punishing night for John Caulfield and his men.

BOHEMIANS: Supple, Pender, Morris, Casey, Kirk, Kelly (Stokes 92), Buckley, Lunney (Byrne 89), Ward (Brennan 76), Devaney, Corcoran.

CORK CITY: Cherrie, Beattie, Barry, Delaney (McCarthy 45) Griffin, McCormack (Daly-Butz 85), Morrissey, McNamee (O’Hanon 71), Keohane, Sheppard, Cummins

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).