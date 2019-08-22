News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas

By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 01:49 PM

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has left Tottenham to join Turkish club Besiktas for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult time at Spurs since joining from Marseille in 2016 and his exit has been a long time coming.

He played just 27 matches and never made a Premier League start for Spurs, spending time on loan with Burnley and Monaco.

He posted on Twitter: “It’s now time for me to leave this great club that is Tottenham.

“Even though our story wasn’t the one I hoped for when I arrived here, I still feel like I learned a lot, as a player and as a man.

“I’ve always tried to give my all for this team and this club, and wish all my team-mates and the staff the very best for this season and the followings.

“Also a big thanks to the fans who had my back and supported me through the times.”

Spurs spent £11million bringing him to the club three years ago, but it was a move that never worked out and they have spent the past three transfer windows trying to get him off the wage bill.

“We have reached agreement with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas for the transfer of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou,” Spurs said in a statement. “We wish ‘GK’ all the best for the future.”

His move to Besiktas is not expected to be the only exit before the end of the European transfer window.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama is reportedly close to joining Belgian side Club Brugge, having fallen down the pecking order at Spurs.

Victor Wanyama could be on his way out of Spurs (John Walton/PA)

While boss Mauricio Pochettino will sanction those two exits, he will be holding his breath over other members of his squad before the September 2 deadline.

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose could all attract interest before the end of the window, a situation Pochettino has said could cause “many problems” for his squad.

- Press Association

