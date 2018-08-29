Home»Sport

Nine-year jail term for Paraguayan football official in Fifa bribery case

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 08:11 PM

A former top South American football official has been sentenced to nine years in prison in the Fifa bribery scandal.

Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay was sentenced in New York City on Wednesday.

A jury convicted him late last year of racketeering and other charges stemming from a corruption scandal that shook the sport’s international governing body.

The World Cup trophy (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence the already-jailed Napout to 20 years in prison for taking millions of dollars in bribes from companies seeking marketing rights to major football tournaments.

His lawyers said he deserved far less time, saying prosecutors exaggerated his role in the scheme.

The 60-year-old Napout is the former president of Paraguay’s football association and of the South American governing body Conmebol.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

WorldUSFifaUKbriberyFifastory

Related Articles

Premier League clubs continue to ring changes for Carabao Cup clashes

Manchester United in the pink after launch of new kit

Pogba promises Manchester United won’t give up after Tottenham setback

Media spotlight – six of the best football press conferences

More in this Section

Ryan Giggs calls on Manchester United fans to rally round Jose Mourinho

'Leinster the team to beat' at Interprovincial golf Championships

Sam Allardyce believes Declan Rice could be making 'terrible mistake' by opting for England over Ireland

Tír Eoghain: The Unbreakable Bond a harrowing but uplifting tale


Today's Stories

Why it was time for Rochford to move on

Tyrone must summon bulletproof togetherness and bravery

Mayo players will now be under even more pressure

Respect for relentless Dubs in short supply

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

    • 26
    • 27
    • 35
    • 40
    • 41
    • 42
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »