Nine-year jail term for Paraguayan football official in Fifa bribery case

A former top South American football official has been sentenced to nine years in prison in the Fifa bribery scandal.

Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay was sentenced in New York City on Wednesday.

A jury convicted him late last year of racketeering and other charges stemming from a corruption scandal that shook the sport’s international governing body.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence the already-jailed Napout to 20 years in prison for taking millions of dollars in bribes from companies seeking marketing rights to major football tournaments.

His lawyers said he deserved far less time, saying prosecutors exaggerated his role in the scheme.

The 60-year-old Napout is the former president of Paraguay’s football association and of the South American governing body Conmebol.

