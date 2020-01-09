News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Niall Quinn ruled out CEO job but is open to role within FAI

Niall Quinn
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 12:37 PM

Niall Quinn has ruled himself out of the running for the position of CEO at the FAI.

He has also said that he doesn’t believe has has the “skill-set” to fill the one remaining vacant spot for an independent director on the new-look board.

However he did say that he is open to taking up some kind of role with the Association as it undergoes major reform.

Speaking at a Virgin Media launch in Dublin this morning, he said: “I would love to help out but this doesn't need what I can offer as a CEO. It needs a restructuring expert, and somebody who can go in and really give government confidence that the administrative side of the business is back in great shape again, and that's going to take some time. I've no idea who or what might end up doing it.

If there's a role I can be used in, in a capacity that somehow bring trusts and capability from all of the stakeholders, be it from the commercial world or from the grassroots or the elite game in this country - that I can come in and champion and use what skill-sets I have, I would gladly do it.

Last night, the FAI announced the appointment of Roy Barrett, the MD of Goodbody Stockbrokers, as their new Independent Chairman. Catherine Guy, CEO of Autolease Fleet Management Limited (Sixt Leasing), and Liz Joyce, HR Director at the Central Bank, also joined the Board as Independent Directors with, according to the Association, a fourth independent director to be appointed in the coming weeks.

Barrett was a member of Niall Quinn’s Football In Ireland Visionary Group which made public its own plans for reforming Irish football last May, in the wake of the eruption of the crisis at the FAI.

Described by Quinn as an “outstanding” appointment as Chairman, the former striker said of the arrival on the board of the independent directors:

It’s a real turning point but it's only just one day in time and the problem of technical insolvency still lingers about.

"It switches now to I think a better narrative and I hope government, UEFA and the banks feel there is a new way about to happen and that they can support it. Because as good as Roy is and his track record, as fine a skill-set as he has, and indeed the two ladies co-opted last night onto the board, it's a real new dawn for the FAI."

