News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Niall Quinn: Grassroots football must prepare ‘for all eventualities’

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 05:49 PM

Niall Quinn: Grassroots football must prepare ‘for all eventualities’

While the League of Ireland continues to ponder the pros and cons of playing behind closed doors, the FAI is also engaging with stakeholders on how adult amateur and underage football can negotiate the pandemic.

And while interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn is encouraging leagues and clubs to plan for a comeback, he concedes there is the possibility some seasons might have to be shortened or even cancelled

Pending updates from Government on measures in place to combat Covid-19, an FAI steering group is aiming to produce a roadmap for the resumption of football once lockdown restrictions are eased. According to the Association, this will include guidelines for those leagues offering winter football and leagues now operating a summer season.

“It is imperative that we begin to examine all potential returns for our game and examine all criteria around a return,” said Quinn. “We must be prudent and prepare for all eventualities.

“All our leagues and clubs need to plan for a comeback date now to ensure we are all prepared to hit the ground running when football gets the green light to resume.

“We hope that date will be sooner rather than later but we owe it to our clubs, players, and volunteers to prepare for all eventualities around shortened seasons and even cancelled seasons if it comes to that.

“The Association will consider all viewpoints then draw up a guidance document around League and Cup fixtures, player registration and transfer windows and potential ends to seasons already underway.”

FAI president Gerry McAnaney added: “The Football Association of Ireland remains committed to following all guidelines issued by the HSE, the Department of Health, and Government in relation to any resumption for football at all levels across the country.

“The cessation of all football under the jurisdiction of the FAI, including training, remains in place until May 5th at the earliest. We thank all our stakeholders for observing this ban and urge them to obey all HSE guidelines and stay at home.”

More on this topic

'Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel': FIFA President pays tribute to Michael Robinson'Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel': FIFA President pays tribute to Michael Robinson

US interest but League of Ireland needs Fifa cash boostUS interest but League of Ireland needs Fifa cash boost

Former Liverpool and Ireland striker Michael Robinson dies aged 61Former Liverpool and Ireland striker Michael Robinson dies aged 61

Women’s game was last in line, claims PauwWomen’s game was last in line, claims Pauw


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

'Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel': FIFA President pays tribute to Michael Robinson'Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel': FIFA President pays tribute to Michael Robinson

Jose Mourinho admits he ‘misses our world’ but calls for patienceJose Mourinho admits he ‘misses our world’ but calls for patience

Andy Cole starts kidney research fund after personal strugglesAndy Cole starts kidney research fund after personal struggles

Mauricio Pochettino keen to manage Tottenham again one dayMauricio Pochettino keen to manage Tottenham again one day


Lifestyle

It’s now more important than ever to take care of your mental health.Yes, you can still experience burnout working from home

Food is served in a basket on a rope at this isolated eatery.A ‘social distancing’ restaurant for one is opening in a field in Sweden

Sinead Mooney presents and produces Playback on Saturday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1. She has been working in radio for the past 16 years, and is originally from Mayo.A Question of Taste: Sinead Mooney, RTÉ Radio 1

Facing down the blackened snarl of a outdoor cooking equipment abandoned last September? Kya deLongchamps shows us how to turn up the heatFire up the barbecue

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »