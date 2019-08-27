News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Niall Quinn accuses FAI of ‘circling wagons’ on reform

Niall Quinn accuses FAI of ‘circling wagons’ on reform
By John Fallon
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 10:46 PM

Niall Quinn has slammed the FAI’s reform bid, claiming he’s no interest in joining the new board. The former Ireland striker and Sunderland chairman had been tipped to become part of a 12-person top table as one of the four independent directors.

Quinn, despite being part of a visionary group specifying objectives such as the national team reaching the World Cup semi-finals by 2038, opted out. Speaking last night on Virgin Media Sports, the Dubliner outlined his opposition to the governance review group’s (GRG) requirement for eight of new directors to come from within the football family.

The GRG was established in the wake of upheaval engulfing the organisation from March. Sport Ireland, which suspended their state aid, appointed three nominees to join the FAI’s two in devising the document.

Both President Donal Conway and schoolboys’ representative John Earley were allowed to remain in-situ due to the GRP recommending two directors to stay on for 12 months.

Quinn is aghast that none of the eight were female, a false start to a new rule decreeing four to be on the board by 2021. Two female candidates, Dodie McGuinness and Marie Price Bolger of the women’s FAI, didn’t attain sufficient support from delegates to be elected at the AGM.

Quirke's Final Preview: Kerry's matchups. The Fenton factor. Walsh wildcard. Gough controversy

Conway said at that summit last month that they intended addressing the imbalance through the appointment of independent directors.

“The FAI have circled the wagons and got themselves back into power because of what the GRG came up with,” said Quinn. “It was poor that they turned down the opportunity of putting two women (of the eight) on the board. Now they say two women must come from the four independents.

“It all looked ambitious in June but then the AGM came, allowing eight of the old FAI to get together. That doesn’t attract anyone from outside like me to go in and do anything about it.”

Quinn feels the continuous revelations about governance issues are keeping the spotlight on Conway and his colleagues from within.

He said: “The old FAI is alive and well. There will be a lot of pressure on the old guard still to prove they’re the correct people to turn the corner. I read that the League of Ireland clubs aren’t happy. Maybe we can be of some assistance to those about their own plans.”

FAI directors: Donal Conway (President), Paul Cooke (Vice-President), Martin Heraghty (Sligo Rovers) and Dick Shakespeare (UCD), John Finnegan (Munster) and Dave Moran (Leinster), Joe O’Brien (Colleges FAI) and John Earley (SFAI).

More on this topic

Mooney ‘was not aware’ of €300k walk paymentsMooney ‘was not aware’ of €300k walk payments

Troy Parrott among three new faces in 40-man Ireland squadTroy Parrott among three new faces in 40-man Ireland squad

Mick: It’s good to see James McCarthy backMick: It’s good to see James McCarthy back

Poor start sees Ireland fall to 3-0 defeat against world championsPoor start sees Ireland fall to 3-0 defeat against world champions

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

'External noise': Ireland camp fully behind captain Best, Joe Schmidt insists'External noise': Ireland camp fully behind captain Best, Joe Schmidt insists

Conor Murray trains fully and Cian Healy hopeful of proving fitness after injuriesConor Murray trains fully and Cian Healy hopeful of proving fitness after injuries

Felix Jones could join South Africa as attack coach for World Cup - reportsFelix Jones could join South Africa as attack coach for World Cup - reports

Gbamin blow for EvertonGbamin blow for Everton


Lifestyle

After impressing as Turner, actor Timothy Spall now takes on the role of LS Lowry, an artist with serious mother issues, writes Laura HardingTimothy Spall takes on new role as artist LS Lowry

The Irish rock equivalent of hell freezing over occurred last year when Bell X1 were joined on stage by their former collaborator Damien Rice.Playing solo in the Pines: Bell X1's David Geraghty on his new solo album

Some developers become washed up as they get older. They lose their creative spark. Not Hideo Kojima, though. He has taken the concept of ‘washed up’ and made an entire game out of it.GameTech: Hideo killed the video game star

The September issue of Vogue remains every fashionista’s first port of call when it comes to dissecting the fall collections.In Vogue: Dissecting the fall collections

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »