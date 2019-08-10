News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Neymar transfer talks more advanced than before – PSG sporting director Leonardo

Neymar transfer talks more advanced than before – PSG sporting director Leonardo
By Press Association
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 02:37 PM

Neymar transfer talks are “more advanced than before”, according to Paris St Germain sporting director Leonardo.

The Brazil star is said to be unsettled in France and has been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid this summer.

“Talks are more advanced than before,” Leonardo was quoted as saying by French newspaper L’Equipe.

Leonardo refused to specify about the progress of the negotiations.

But he said his fellow Brazilian would not be involved in PSG’s opening Ligue 1 match at home to Nimes on Sunday.

Leonardo said in July that PSG had been engaged in “superficial” contact with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu about a move for Neymar, who left the Nou Camp for a world-record fee of £200million in 2017.

Since then, Real Madrid have also reportedly entered talks to sign the 27-year-old forward, with even talk of a one-year loan deal at the Bernabeu being mooted.

- Press Association

READ MORE

McIlroy in contention at The Northern Trust after two-shot penalty is rescinded

More on this topic

As the Premier League kicks off – eight of the weirdest, wildest football pitches around the worldAs the Premier League kicks off – eight of the weirdest, wildest football pitches around the world

Luiz did not go on strike before Arsenal move, insists Chelsea boss LampardLuiz did not go on strike before Arsenal move, insists Chelsea boss Lampard

Leading sport finance expert thinks pre-season transfer deadline could catch onLeading sport finance expert thinks pre-season transfer deadline could catch on

A history of Manchester United v Chelsea – in picturesA history of Manchester United v Chelsea – in pictures

BarcelonafootballLeonardoNeymarReal MadridFrench Ligue 1Paris St GermainTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Former Derry under age star promoted to senior Aussie Rules squad in first season Former Derry under age star promoted to senior Aussie Rules squad in first season

Man Utd boss happy with his summer’s work as he looks ahead without LukakuMan Utd boss happy with his summer’s work as he looks ahead without Lukaku

Joe Schmidt absence has not affected Ireland preparation – Jordi MurphyJoe Schmidt absence has not affected Ireland preparation – Jordi Murphy

Newcastle boss Bruce hopes returning striker Andy Carroll can recapture best formNewcastle boss Bruce hopes returning striker Andy Carroll can recapture best form


Lifestyle

If you happen to find yourself driving down around the hilly farmlands around Macroom in west Cork, you may come across a strange sight.Currabinny Cooks: Using mozzarella in the summer months

Beetroot is my star of the week for this column.Darina Allen: Sweet and savoury recipes using beetroot

Ireland's beef farmers are not having the best time of it at the moment.Restaurant review: FX Buckley Steakhouse, Dublin

A favourite haunt of artists, Achill Island sets the scene for an auction on Sunday. Des O’Sullivan reports. The West will be awake to the chorus of 'going, going, gone'

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »