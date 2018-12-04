NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Neymar skips Ballon d’Or and streams himself playing Call of Duty

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 11:48 AM

It’s fair to say it’s been a mixed year for Neymar.

The world’s most expensive player had a great season domestically with Paris Saint-Germain but suffered disappointment in a World Cup where he was better remembered by many for his theatrics than his football.

READ MORE: Limerick All-Ireland winner Seamus Hickey retires from inter-county hurling

That resulted in a disappointing placing of 12th in the men’s Ballon d’Or awards on Monday. And as the stars of the world game arrived on the red carpet in Paris, Neymar opted not to make the short journey to the gala, instead streaming himself playing Call of Duty.

Neymar, 26, is one of a host of sport stars and celebrities to have broadcast themselves playing video games on streaming platform Twitch.

Watch Neymar Jr and friends Black Ops 4 livestream. from Call of Duty on www.twitch.tv

The Brazilian striker doesn’t seem set to exchange his boots for a headset full-time – his character was killed within 10 minutes of the stream starting.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Ballon d'OrNeymar

Related Articles

Klopp to be fined for Merseyside derby celebrations

People are reacting to the moment Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg was asked to twerk

Modric wins 2018 Ballon d'Or

Vardy a doubt for Leicester’s reunion with Ranieri

More in this Section

Southampton target Austrian coach as Mark Hughes replacement

Comment: There should be no penalty for joy in a world where it’s so hard to find

Beware of wounded Castres, warns former Munster man Ryan

Tadhg Beirne says return of Conor Murray and Chris Farrell a huge boost in Europe


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Check your home before severe storms hit

Charity.com: In a cashless society, technology could help the homeless

Live music review: Lauryn Hill at the 3Arena

Difficult issues around a parent with dementia

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »