Home»sport

Neymar plays down injury fears ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 11:05 AM

Neymar believes the injury he sustained in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Cameroon was “nothing serious”.

The Paris St Germain forward came off in the early stages of Tuesday’s friendly in Milton Keynes due to a groin problem.

After the game, Brazil boss Tite would not discuss the injury. Brazil said Neymar would be assessed by PSG, who host Liverpool in the Champions League next Wednesday.

The player himself said in a message posted on Instagram: “Thanks to everyone who sent me messages wishing a good recovery, I think it was nothing serious.”

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar also suggested the issue was not a major one.

Lasmar was quoted by SporTV as saying: “He (Neymar) has been evaluated, has already initiated the treatment. (He) will need a little more time for a better evaluation, an image exam, but at first it is nothing important.”

After Neymar came off in the eighth minute at Stadium MK, his replacement, Everton’s Richarlison, scored just before half-time.

Tuesday also saw Neymar’s PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe sustain a shoulder injury. He was forced off in France’s 1-0 win over Uruguay after an awkward landing.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BrazilChampions LeagueLiverpoolNeymarParis St-GermainTite

Related Articles

I wished him strength – Holland captain Van Dijk consoles referee after match

Seamus Coleman knows Ireland need to make improvements

Mullingar Town apologise to referee attacked at match

Uefa Nations League looks to be a qualified success

More in this Section

Stephen Cluxton who? Watch as South African GAA goalkeeper takes ball length of field before scoring wonder point

France to wear rainbow laces against Fiji in show of support for Gareth Thomas

Martin O'Neill's Ireland career in numbers

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane part company with the FAI


Lifestyle

Otto Bathurst hitting the target with new take on Robin Hood

Sitting on rotting laurels in new Fallout 76 game

Jamie Dornan stars in new dark tale of family coming to RTÉ

A breath of fresh air for asthmatics

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »