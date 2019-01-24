NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Neymar might not feature in Champions League clash with Man Utd

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 09:47 AM

Neymar could miss Paris St Germain's Champions League last 16 clash with Manchester United after suffering a recurrence of a foot injury.

The striker left the field injured in the Coupe de France clash with Strasbourg on Wednesday night.

The Brazil star rolled his right ankle in the second half and was reportedly in tears as he left the field and headed back to the dressing room.

PSG face United in the Champions League knockout stages on February 12, with Neymar having missed last season's clash with Real Madrid at the same stage due to a sprained right ankle and fractured metatarsal.

He missed the rest of the season before returning to fitness in time for the World Cup.

PSG said in a statement on their official website: "Initial examinations have revealed a painful recurrence of his injury to the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

"The treatment of this injury will depend on how it evolves over the next few days.

"All options can be envisaged at this time."


