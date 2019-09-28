News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Neymar is PSG’s hero again

By Press Association
Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 07:34 PM

Neymar scored the only goal as Paris St Germain ground out a 1-0 victory over Bordeaux in the Ligue 1.

The Brazilian finished after good work by Kylian Mbappe, making his comeback from injury, to seal all three points.

Early celebrations were cut short at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux when Neymar’s ninth-minute opener was deemed to be offside.

A long spell of PSG possession followed, before Angel Di Maria surged forward and took advantage of a gap in the Bordeaux defence to fire a shot at Benoit Costil.

The home keeper blocked the strike to keep the scoreline level, but PSG continued to apply pressure and Neymar’s low, left-footed effort was saved by Costil.

Thomas Meunier accelerated down the right wing before linking up with Neymar just before half-time, but the resulting header rolled just wide to send both sides into the break goalless.

Thomas Tuchel’s team looked threatening upon the resumption, with Di Maria firing an effort from the right of the box but finding his shot blocked again by Costil.

Kylian Mbappe made his post-injury comeback in the 60th minute by replacing Pablo Sarabia.

The 20-year-old forward made an immediate impact, finding Marquinhos who then crossed to Neymar.

The resulting effort was wide, but PSG continued to push as Abdou Diallo advanced and found Mbappe unmarked. Costil saved his effort as the away side posed a growing threat to Paulo Sousa’s team.

The opening goal came at last in the 70th minute, with Mbappe racing forward before finding Neymar, who tapped the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

Bordeaux’s counter-attack was then thwarted by Di Maria, who was shown a yellow card for bringing down Nicolas De Preville.

PSG threatened to extend their advantage when Italian midfielder Marco Verratti sought out Mbappe as he advanced towards the Bordeaux defence. Mbappe’s attempt was blocked by Costil but he retrieved the loose ball and fired a second effort over the crossbar.

Costil was tested again moments later when Mbappe targetted Di Maria on the right side, but the home keeper stepped forward from his goal and managed to defuse the attempt.

Veratti was then shown a yellow card in the dying moments of the match after a heavy challenge on Bordeaux’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

The whistle came, leaving PSG to claim a 1-0 victory and thus remain at the top of Ligue One.

- Press Association


