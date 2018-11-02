Neymar and Mbappe on target as PSG set new European record

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both scored for Paris St Germain in a 2-1 win over Lille as the French champions set a new record with their 12th consecutive victory.

After winning at Marseille and equalling Tottenham’s 58-year record with the best start to a European season by any side in the top five leagues, the hosts went one better at the Parc des Princes on Friday night.

Following strong resistance by second-placed Lille, France international Mbappe broke the deadlock with 20 minutes remaining. Neymar then got his name on the score sheet before there was a consolation strike from Nicolas Pepe from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

The record-breaking victory takes the Parisians a commanding 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Gianluigi Buffon was back in goal for the hosts, while captain Thiago Silva made his first appearance in almost a month following a hamstring injury.

Lille have impressed this season, but they were put to the sword from the outset at the home of the table-toppers, with Fode Ballo-Toure booked inside just 40 seconds after pulling Angel Di Maria’s shirt.

The hosts should have been ahead at the midway stage only for defender Marquinhos to blaze his header over the bar.

With six minutes of the half remaining, Neymar almost caught out Mike Maignan with a long free-kick, which the Lille stopper pushed around for a corner. From the following set piece, Di Maria’s arched effort was parried by Maignan on to his own post.

Despite PSG’s pressure, the game remained goalless at half-time.

Thomas Tuchel’s side continued to press after the break and they were rewarded with their endeavour when Mbappe, restored to the starting line-up, made no mistake with his first real opportunity of the second half.

Neymar’s through-ball fell into Mbappe’s path, and the French teenager took one look before exquisitely bending his shot into the right-hand corner to leave Maignan with no chance.

Neymar, who had impressed all evening, then bagged his 13th goal of the season, after playing a one-two with Mbappe before his shot took a deflection off the boot of Adama Soumaoro and past a helpless Maignan. Neymar and Mbappe have already scored 25 goals between them this season.

Pepe emphatically converted from 12 yards in the fourth minute of stoppage time after Thilo Kehrer handled in the area, but it would not take the gloss of yet another fine performance by the runaway league leaders.

- Press Association