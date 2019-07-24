News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Newcastle’s most expensive signings

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 07:09 PM

Newcastle have broken their transfer record to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim. The reported £40million fee tops the £21million the Magpies paid for Miguel Almiron in January.

Here, PA looks at Newcastle’s most expensive players.

Joelinton (from Hoffenheim, £40million, 2019)

The 22-year-old has agreed a six-year deal at St James’ Park after scoring 11 goals in 35 appearances for Hoffenheim last season and is new manager Steve Bruce’s first signing. Joelinton has been capped at under-17 level by Brazil and has been in Germany since 2015, as well as making an impression on loan at Rapid Vienna.

Miguel Almiron (from Atlanta United, £21million, 2019)

Miguel Almiron had a stop-start beginning to life at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Miguel Almiron had a stop-start beginning to life at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder joined Rafael Benitez’s side in January, but his introduction to the side was hampered by injury and the Paraguay international made just 10 appearances before the end of his first season. Almiron will hope to hit the ground running in his first full campaign at St James’ Park.

Michael Owen (Real Madrid, £16million, 2005)

Newcastle won the race to sign Michael Owen (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle won the race to sign Michael Owen (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle pulled off a coup to land the England striker despite interest from his former club Liverpool, whom he had left the previous year. Owen scored only 26 league goals for the club during an injury-plagued four-year spell.

Alan Shearer (Blackburn, £15million, 1996)

Alan Shearer is Newcastle's record goalscorer (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alan Shearer is Newcastle’s record goalscorer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Shearer was already a Premier League and international star when he fulfilled his boyhood dream by joining hometown Newcastle in a then club record deal. He went on to score a club record 206 goals in 405 appearances.

Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven, £14.5million, 2016)

Wijnaldum left Newcastle for Liverpool (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Wijnaldum left Newcastle for Liverpool (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Dutch midfielder made a positive impression in his only season at St James’ Park, playing in all 38 Premier League games and scoring 11 goals before Liverpool snapped him up for £25million.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Anderlecht, £14million, 2015)

Mitrovic was a record signing on Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Mitrovic was a record signing on Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle landed the talented Serbia striker on a five-year deal but he impressed only in flashes and struggled to hold down a regular place before joining Fulham on loan in January 2018. That move was later made permanent.

Florian Thauvin (Marseille, £13million, 2015)

Florian Thauvin failed to make an impression at Newcastle (Owen Humpreys/PA)
Florian Thauvin failed to make an impression at Newcastle (Owen Humpreys/PA)

The French winger came highly rated but he proved a big flop for Steve McClaren, with his brief spell at Newcastle best remembered for the games he arrived at wearing a tuxedo. Has flourished since returning to Marseille, initially on loan, after just six months on Tyneside.

- Press Association

