News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Newcastle weigh up Carroll return

Newcastle weigh up Carroll return
By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 01:56 PM

Newcastle are looking into the possibility of bring Andy Carroll back to his home town club, PA understands.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after being released by West Ham at the end of last season, but has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and it is understood that the Magpies are examining his medical records closely as they weigh up their options.

Carroll underwent ankle surgery in February and has not played since, and his acquisition even on a short-term deal would represent something of a gamble.

However, if he was able to return to anything like the form which saw him emerge from the ranks at St James’ Park as a teenager before earning a £35million move to Liverpool in January 2011, that might just prove to be a gamble worth taking.

Carroll’s exit prompted an outcry from fans who had hoped the club would build a team around the striker, although his problems since have somewhat mitigated the disappointment of his loss.

However, with record summer signing Joelinton untested in the Premier League, the addition of an experienced frontman is an attractive proposition as head coach Steve Bruce looks to replace the goals lost by the exits of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Curtis Pritchard to join The Greatest DancerCurtis Pritchard to join The Greatest Dancer

Jean Kleyn handed Ireland debut against ItalyJean Kleyn handed Ireland debut against Italy

Five unexpected benefits of regularly having meat-free daysFive unexpected benefits of regularly having meat-free days

Law change urged as migrant women overwhelmingly convicted of brothel keepingLaw change urged as migrant women overwhelmingly convicted of brothel keeping

Andy CarrollSteve BrucePremier LeagueNewcastle

More in this Section

Jean Kleyn handed Ireland debut against ItalyJean Kleyn handed Ireland debut against Italy

Manuel Pellegrini: West Ham squad is stronger than last seasonManuel Pellegrini: West Ham squad is stronger than last season

'My Dad has always been a hero to me': Katie Taylor praises former coach during CNN special'My Dad has always been a hero to me': Katie Taylor praises former coach during CNN special

Gabriel Jesus handed two-month international banGabriel Jesus handed two-month international ban


Lifestyle

You heard it here first, these are the pieces to covet next season.From pearl hoops to men’s jewellery, 7 autumn trends that are going to be huge

There’s a lot of good stuff to consider.Five unexpected benefits of regularly having meat-free days

Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have, according to dietitian Aoife Hearne.Forget about diets, mindful eating is the most powerful weight-loss tool we have

Research suggests hanging baskets can survive on a fraction of the water we give them. Hannah Stephenson discovers six ways to water to keep them going.Can your hanging basket survive on a glass of water a day?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »