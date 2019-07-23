News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Newcastle spend club-record fee on Brazilian Joelinton

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 06:45 PM

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of Brazilian forward Joelinton from Hoffenheim.

The 22-year-old has agreed a six-year deal and moves to St James’ Park for a club-record fee, reported to be £40million.

The Brazilian, capped at Under-17 level and who scored 11 goals in 35 appearances for Hoffenheim last season, becomes new Newcastle manager Steve Bruce’s first signing.

Joelinton, who will wear the number nine shirt, will help offset the departures of Ayoze Perez and Joselu.

The Brazilian said on the Newcastle website: “I’m really happy to be here. I know it’s a large investment that the club has made in me, and that comes with a huge responsibility.

“I’m highly motivated and hope to give back on the pitch.”

Joelinton started his career in Brazil with Sport Recife, where he made a first-team debut aged 16.

Following a move to Germany during June 2015, the forward then spent two seasons on loan at Austrian side Rapid Vienna, where he scored 21 goals in 79 appearances.

Newcastle boss Bruce said: “The kid’s got an exciting time ahead of him. He’s a smashing young player and we are obviously delighted to get him.

Joelinton, right, played for Hoffenheim in Champions League matches against Manchester City last season. (Martin Rickett/PA)
“It’s been going on for a little bit now, so to get him is great for everybody.

“He’s got everything that a modern-day player wants. He’s big, strong and athletic, and of course he’s got age on his side too which is vitally important.”

Bruce added: “I’m sure he will be a big, big favourite of the supporters.

“He’s got an incredible work-rate about him, he’s got a really good humility about him, and all the attributes a top striker needs.”

- Press Association

