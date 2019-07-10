News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Newcastle set to make formal approach for Wednesday boss Bruce

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 02:04 PM

Newcastle are ready to make an approach to Sheffield Wednesday as they attempt to appoint Steve Bruce as Rafael Benitez’s replacement.

PA understands the 58-year-old Owls boss is the man at the top of the Magpies’ shortlist and that formal contact is imminent, with the club due to embark on their Premier League Asia Trophy trip to China on Saturday.

It is understood they would have to pay compensation of around £1million to release the Corbridge-born former Manchester United defender from his current contract.

Steve Bruce became favourite for the Newcastle job (Joe Giddens/PA)
Steve Bruce became favourite for the Newcastle job (Joe Giddens/PA)

Some bookmakers suspended betting on Bruce’s appointment on Tuesday after a flurry of bets saw him installed as odds-on favourite to fill the vacancy at St James’ Park.

Should Newcastle push home their interest, the former Sunderland manager will have a job on his hands to win over supporters still furious at Benitez’s departure, with some planning fresh protests over owner Mike Ashley’s controversial approach to running the club.

A series of fans, group have joined forces to call for a boycott of the opening fixture of the new Premier League season against Arsenal at St James’ on Sunday, August 11.

In addition Bruce, who hAS been linked with the Magpies in the past, would face the task of rebuilding a squad which has been shorn of leading scorer Ayoze Perez, striker partner Salomon Rondon, out-of-contract midfielder Mohamed Diame and loan signings Kenedy and Antonio Barreca since the end of the last campaign.

Rafael Benitez has taken up a role in China (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rafael Benitez has taken up a role in China (Owen Humphreys/PA)

While sources on Tyneside have insisted the £30million Leicester Paid for Perez will be re-invested in the squad, a new manager will have to attract players to a club with an increasingly toxic reputation while operating under the restrictions which prompted Benitez to reject a contract extension and head for Chinese club Dalian Yifang instead.

Bruce is being targeted with 10 days having elapsed since the Spaniard’s contract expired, with a series of potential candidates, including Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger, Patrick Vieira, Steven Gerrard and Chris Wilder, who signed a new long-term contract with Sheffield United on Tuesday evening, having distanced themselves from the job.

He played down the rumours when asked about them at Wednesday’s pre-season training camp in Portugal.

He told the Sheffield Star: “It’s news to me. God only knows what happened on Tuesday afternoon. There seemed to be an upsurge [in the betting] from somewhere. John Terry was favourite yesterday. It was Mikel Arteta the day before, so who knows?

I must say that I have had more meetings with the chairman, the president and the general manager this week than I had in three years at Newcastle.

“As far as I am concerned, I am here, I am going home tomorrow and looking forward to walking the dog.”

Bruce was appointed by the Owls in February, four months after parting company with Aston Villa, who subsequently went on to clinch promotion via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs under successor Dean Smith.

Meanwhile, Benitez has aimed a thinly-disguised barb at Ashley in a blog looking back over his first week as manager of Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

He wrote: “I must say that I have had more meetings with the chairman, the president and the general manager this week than I had in three years at Newcastle.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Fenerbahce insist they can not afford to make a move for Mesut OzilFenerbahce insist they can not afford to make a move for Mesut Ozil

Rashford fired up by success of City and LiverpoolRashford fired up by success of City and Liverpool

Ward-Prowse takes England motivation from Nations League omissionWard-Prowse takes England motivation from Nations League omission

Liverpool fan handed three-year football banning order after fountain incidentLiverpool fan handed three-year football banning order after fountain incident

Dalian YifangMike AshleyRafael BenitezSheffield WednesdaySteve BrucePremier LeagueNewcastleTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

O’Keeffe and Brennan win June Player of the Month awardsO’Keeffe and Brennan win June Player of the Month awards

New five-year Silverstone deal secures future of British Grand PrixNew five-year Silverstone deal secures future of British Grand Prix

Mayo's running style could cause Kerry a mountain of problemsMayo's running style could cause Kerry a mountain of problems

Fenerbahce insist they can not afford to make a move for Mesut OzilFenerbahce insist they can not afford to make a move for Mesut Ozil


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »