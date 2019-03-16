NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Newcastle fans arrested over pitch invasion during Bournemouth draw

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 07:21 PM

Police arrested seven Newcastle supporters, including a 14-year-old, during the Premier League game at Bournemouth, Press Association Sport understands.

Visiting fans spilled on to the Vitality Stadium pitch while celebrating Matt Ritchie’s stoppage-time equaliser which rescued a 2-2 draw.

Trouble caused by supporters entering the field of play has been in the spotlight following a series of high-profile incidents last weekend.

Birmingham supporter Paul Mitchell was jailed after punching Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish in last Sunday’s second city derby, while Manchester United defender Chris Smalling appeared to be pushed by an Arsenal fan on the same day.

Those events followed Rangers captain James Tavernier being confronted by a pitch invader at Hibernian two days earlier.

- Press Association

