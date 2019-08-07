News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Newcastle closing on Krafth signing as Sweden full-back heads for medical

Newcastle closing on Krafth signing as Sweden full-back heads for medical
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 12:59 PM

Emil Krafth was due on Tyneside for a medical on Wednesday as Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce closed in on a fourth summer signing.

PA understands the 25-year-old Sweden international is close to sealing a move to St James’ Park ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The £5million-rated Amiens right-back would provide competition for DeAndre Yedlin, who is currently working his way back from groin surgery, and Javier Manquillo.

View this post on Instagram

Time again tonight

A post shared by Emil Krafth (@emilkrafth) on

He would become the latest addition to the squad following the arrivals of striker Joelinton, winger Allan Saint-Maximin and defender Jetro Willems.

The Magpies face Arsenal in their opening Premier League fixture on Sunday with some fans planning to boycott the game in protest at owner Mike Ashley’s running of the club following Rafael Benitez’s departure as manager earlier this summer.

Ten supporters’ groups have joined forces to co-ordinate action as they urge Ashley to sell up after more than 12, largely controversial, years at the helm.

Rafael Benitez waved goodbye to Newcastle at the end of June (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Rafael Benitez waved goodbye to Newcastle at the end of June (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Joe Halliday, a spokesperson for one of the groups, Empty for Ashley, said: “On the 11th of August, the eyes of the footballing world will be on St James’ Park – this is our opportunity to make it clear that enough is enough.

“It’s time for Mike Ashley to sell our club to a party that wants to take it forward – and it’s time for supporters who agree to take a united stand against him.

“As a collective of 10 groups, we are absolutely committed to a sustained, co-ordinated and long-term campaign with the sole objective of driving Mike Ashley out of Newcastle United Football Club. Boycotting the Arsenal match is not a one-off and Mr Ashley needs to understand that this will not blow over.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Lost canary nicknamed Boris due to fluffy yellow ‘hair’Lost canary nicknamed Boris due to fluffy yellow ‘hair’

Deals which could be done before Thursday’s transfer deadlineDeals which could be done before Thursday’s transfer deadline

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to release Fleabag – the bookPhoebe Waller-Bridge to release Fleabag – the book

Carl Jenkinson leaves Arsenal to sign for Nottingham ForestCarl Jenkinson leaves Arsenal to sign for Nottingham Forest

Emil KrafthMike AshleySteve BrucePremier LeagueNewcastle

More in this Section

Wayne Rooney believes he still has plenty to offer on the pitch ahead of Derby moveWayne Rooney believes he still has plenty to offer on the pitch ahead of Derby move

Southampton assistant Rohl departs for Bayern MunichSouthampton assistant Rohl departs for Bayern Munich

Koscielny ends nine-year Arsenal stay to sign for BordeauxKoscielny ends nine-year Arsenal stay to sign for Bordeaux

Bournemouth land Harry Wilson on season-long loan from LiverpoolBournemouth land Harry Wilson on season-long loan from Liverpool


Lifestyle

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

The glamourous Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor made the front page of the thenAugust 7, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »