Newcastle appoint Steve Bruce as head coach

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 09:43 AM

Newcastle have appointed Steve Bruce as Rafael Benitez’s replacement as their search for a new manager finally came to a close.

The Magpies have confirmed the 58-year-old Geordie has left his job at Sheffield Wednesday to become the 10th permanent boss of controversial owner Mike Ashley’s 12-year-plus reign on a three-year deal.

A club statement said: “Newcastle can now announce that Steve Bruce has been appointed as the club’s new head coach.

“The 58-year-old, who was born in Corbridge, Northumberland and raised in Wallsend, returns to Tyneside after signing an initial three-year contract and will be joined at St James’ Park by coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence.”

