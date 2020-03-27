New kick-off date for Women’s National League

A new target date of the weekend ending June 28 has been set for the start of this year’s Women’s National League.

An agreement reached between the FAI, the WNL Committee, and participating clubs would see the 2020 season kick-off a week after the scheduled return of the SSE Airtricity League.

The League will be played over two rounds, 16 games per team, with the Senior Cup running in tandem and the League Cup deferred for this season.

The FAI said that the decision was taken in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and, with Irish football currently in cessation until at least April 19, the Association has taken the opportunity to remind all clubs that, on the advice of its Medical Director, Dr Alan Byrne, collective training should not take place under the current exceptional circumstances.