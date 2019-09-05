New Ireland boss Pauw sets sights on the Euros

Vera Pauw has set her sights on the Euro 2021 finals after she was unveiled as the new Ireland women’s team manager.

The Dutch native is used to success from managing her homeland to the Euro 2009 semi-finals and South Africa at the Olympics three years ago. She’s every intention to bringing the glory times to Irish women’s football.

Pauw had close connections to FAI personnel, from playing under high performance director Ruud Dokter to her friendship with ex-manager Sue Ronan. She managed Russia when they faced Ireland back in 2010 and also delivered a coaching conference in Dublin three years later.

Stunned by the resignation of Colin Bell in late June, just eight weeks before the Euro campaign was to kick off, Dokter needed a rescue remedy. Tom O’Connor assumed caretaker charge for the opening qualifier against minnows Montenegro this week, but a permanent fixture for the rest of the campaign is now in place ahead of upcoming tests with Ukraine and Greece.

Pauw saw first-hand what she had to work with by attending the 2-0 victory at Tallaght, and has a month to prepare for Ukraine’s visit on October 8. The second seeds constitute Ireland’s biggest threat to sealing the runners-up spot, a finish that would at the very least claim a play-off shot at reaching the 2021 finals in England.

If they feature among the best three second-placed sides, the “battle of a play-off”, as Pauw describes it, is avoided.

Germany — although few in the Irish camp will openly admit it — are dead certs to consolidate top spot and a guaranteed place at the showpiece. The 8-0 pasting doled out by Germany to Ukraine over the weekend has to be encouraging for Ireland. Bell’s team faced the unenviable task of splitting Norway or Holland, both major tournament conquerors, to vie for a World Cup spot.

Ukraine, placed just nine spots ahead of Ireland in the Fifa rankings at 23, appears a far better draw.

“I think we have a good chance to qualify for the Euros,” noted the new manager.

“Colin’s side came up against Norway and Holland in their last group, but Ukraine are not in the calibre of those nations. Ukraine next month is a crucial game, but I think they’re beatable, as are we.

“The aim would be to get at least a win and draw from our two games against Ukraine.

“If we beat the nations seeded below us, Greece and Montenegro, that would guarantee the runners-up place.”

Pauw is contracted for just this campaign. The arrangement isn’t just reflective of the unstable juncture the FAI is at, but her own desire to be flexible.

The 56-year-old was planning an extended break with her husband following her latest stint working as an advisor to the Thailand side at the World Cup in July. Bert van Lingen was Dick Advocaat’s assistant at Rangers, Russia, and Sunderland.

Despite her partner urging Pauw to accept the FAI offer, she is conscious of slowing down.

“I have only committed for one campaign because I have to be honest about my personal situation,” she explained. “My husband is 17 years older than me at 73 now.

“Our big passion is biking, so in 10 years’ time we won’t be able to climb the Tourmalet or Mont Ventoux in France.”

Her reference to her tracksuit introduced levity to a question posed to her about the famous strike by the Ireland squad in 2017. One of the most disturbing details to emerge during the dispute was players changing out of their FAI tracksuits in airport toilets.

“I just changed into my new tracksuit in the toilet,” she said pointing to her new apparel. “I was aware of that situation and know about the current problems. I am here to help.”