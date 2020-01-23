New interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn believes FAI debt deal is imminent

Niall Quinn has said that he has taken up the role of Interim Deputy CEO of the FAI in part because he believes a deal to resolve the Association’s debt problem is in sight.

“I stepped over the line because I believe it will be good enough” he said.

“That’s not that I know any of the figures involved. I don’t know where it will end up when it finally is announced - I hope it’s announced very, very soon - but I’m led to believe there’s an assistance in place from the three stakeholders, the banks, UEFA and the government, that will allow the game to move forward.”

Addressing the concerns of staff in Abbotstown, he told Virgin Media News: “It’s a difficult time for staff. I will hopefully be meeting up with everybody on Monday and trying to instill a bit more confidence in the system that it’s not as bleak as some of the pictures that were painted and that there is a growth pattern there envisaged for us all to be part of.

"Right now it’s still in that stage of ‘not sure where we’re going’ but I would ask that they understand that a lot is being done to ease the pain.”

The former international striker revealed that, as Interim Deputy CEO, he is deferring receipt of a salary which, he also said, will be “a fraction” of what the Association previously paid.

“For a fraction of what the old gang – and I mean a fraction - of what the old gang were at, it’s there but I deferred mine. Let’s see how redundancies work out and let’s see where the Association gets to before I take mine.”

He added that his position is only for an interim period until a new deputy is recruited.

“It is interim and it is for a short period of time, we believe, but in that period of time it is very important that a strategy is developed, so that whoever comes afterwards and whenever they come, that they’re not starting all over again.”