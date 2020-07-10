New government will not negotiate FAI deal

The government has told the FAI that it has “no intention” of renegotiating the Memorandum of Understanding which underpinned the association’s financial rescue package in January. Ministers have also warned that there is "still serious work to be done to restore our trust that the FAI is fit to receive public funds."

A key MOU stipulation - that there should be six independent directors on the FAI board – has proved contentious in Abbotstown, and it was in a response to what they described as “alarming” media reports about discussion of the matter at a recent board meeting, that Minister for Media, Tourism, Art, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin and Junior Minister Dara Colleary have now reinforced the new government’s determination to stick to the terms of the MOU.

In a letter to the FAI’s Chairman Roy Barrett, they said: “We wish to confirm for the Board that the new Government has no intention of entering any discussion with the FAI or other stakeholders on the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in January by then Minister Shane Ross for the Government of Ireland and yourself on behalf of the FAI Board.

“There is still serious work to be done to restore our trust that the FAI is fit to receive public funds.

“The conditions set out in the MOU are absolutely essential and we would encourage the Board, the FAI council and the broader membership of the association to redouble their efforts to implement these conditions in full.

“We understand that an Extraordinary General Meeting is to be convened in the coming weeks to progress changes to the FAI Rulebook including providing for six independent directors on the Board.

“Whilst there are likely to be some within your membership who would be opposed to these changes, to safeguard the future of the association and the livelihoods of its employees it is important that going forward best practice corporate governance is implemented across the association.

“We would ask that all members of the Board show leadership to ensure there is no return to the financial and governance criss which paralysed the FAI through most of last year.”