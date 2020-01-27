News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New FAI President keen for Brian Kerr to return to FAI

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 10:17 AM

Former Republic of Ireland manager Brian Kerr looks set for a return to the FAI as part of the association's football management committee.

The 66-year-old has not been involved since exiting as first-team boss in 2005, but reports this morning suggest he is close to agreeing a new role.

Kerr is understood to be close to new FAI President, Gerry McAnaney, who was elected to the post at Saturday's EGM in Dublin.

McAnaney said he would like to see him brought back in from the cold by the FAI, after an attempted rapprochement last year degenerated into a war of words between the former Ireland manager and then acting CEO Noel Mooney.

“I would certainly be willing to talk to him myself,” McAnaney said.

“I don’t have to tell you about Brian and what he has done over the years. The one thing I know about Brian, and I know him a long time, is that he is an extremely loyal person. That loyalty stretches to Irish football, through thick and thin. So, Brian has something to give, of course he has.”

