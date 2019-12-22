News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Neville calls for players to walk off after racist abuse

Neville calls for players to walk off after racist abuse
By Press Association
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 07:59 PM

Gary Neville has reiterated the call for direct action against racism by players walking off the pitch – and admitted he was “ashamed” not to have done so in support of former team-mate Ashley Cole.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger reported being targeted by monkey chants during the second half of the 2-0 win at Tottenham – where there were three stadium announcements saying that “racist behaviour among spectators is interfering with the game”.

Following the match, in which Son Heung-min had been sent off for a challenge on Rudiger, former England defender Cole, a pundit on Sky Sports, was asked for his views on the incident and spoke of the abuse directed at him during his playing career.

Neville played in the England team with Cole – who, along with Shaun Wright-Phillips, was subjected to racist abuse during a 2004 friendly against Spain in Madrid.

Neville said: “Ashley was abused at the Bernebeu in a game I played in and probably did not give it a moment’s thought really.

“We are thinking it as football players, then ultimate you hear about it when there is a media storm, with calls for UEFA, for FIFA, for the Spanish authorities to deal with it… similarly recently with Bulgaria (against England).

“But we have a racism problem in the Premier League in England. And the Premier League have to step up, they hide behind the FA on this issue.”

Neville also accused the major political parties of “fuelling racism and accepting racism within their parties” during the recent general election campaign.

He said: “If it is accepted within the highest office in the country, we are not talking about it at a micro level, we are talking about an absolutely enormous level.

“Maybe we have to empower the players to walk off the pitch and stop the entertainment while it is happening. That is the only way I can see it happening.

“I did not walk off the pitch when Ashley was abused 15 years ago, and you might argue that now it’s okay for me to sit here in my ivory tower of a commentary box and suggest that players should walk off the pitch.

“Ultimately I would be ashamed of myself for not doing (it) 15 years ago as I would be absolutely proud of players for doing it now to empower them to think, do something about it and take it into your own hands.”

More on this topic

Yaya Toure says racism getting worse because ‘fans are more stupid than before’Yaya Toure says racism getting worse because ‘fans are more stupid than before’

Boxing champion Josh Taylor ‘ashamed’ after racially abusing bouncerBoxing champion Josh Taylor ‘ashamed’ after racially abusing bouncer

Serie A chief executive apologises for ‘inappropriate’ monkey artworkSerie A chief executive apologises for ‘inappropriate’ monkey artwork

Serie A anti-racism campaign ‘looks like a sick joke’Serie A anti-racism campaign ‘looks like a sick joke’

footballsoccerTottenhamracismTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Sherrock believes she can win World Championship title after win over SuljovicSherrock believes she can win World Championship title after win over Suljovic

Firmino fires Liverpool to Club World Cup gloryFirmino fires Liverpool to Club World Cup glory

Valverde hails ‘enormous advantage’ Messi gives BarcelonaValverde hails ‘enormous advantage’ Messi gives Barcelona

Liverpool win the Club World Cup, beating Flamengo after extra-timeLiverpool win the Club World Cup, beating Flamengo after extra-time


Lifestyle

We often associate snow with Christmas, even though white Christmases are not actually common in Ireland (only eight in the last 50 years).Dr Naomi Lavelle: What exactly is snow and will we have a white Christmas?

Noel Cunningham is the general manager of Harvey’s Point Hotel in Co Donegal.You've Been Served: Noel Cunningham

Looking to see if the joy of Christmas din-dins could be recreated without the sacrifice of some foul, Caomhan Keane invited his friends around for a slap-up Christmas meal, where nothing would be killed for their enjoymentDon't fowl yourself: Can the joy of Christmas dinner be recreated without meat?

Our favourite celebrities on the moments that made 2019 for themReeling in the years: Nine celebs share the moments of 2019 that made them

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »