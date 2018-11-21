Never mind the quality, count the points: Martin O'Neill's mixed legacy

As the positive results dried up, there was nothing to provide hope or entertainment for the fans who deserted him last week, writes Paul Kelly.

In the end, as John Delaney told Marian Finucane after Steve Staunton’s departure in 2007, a manager’s position becomes impossible when his own supporters turn against him.

So, when Martin O’Neill’s image on the big screen at the Aviva Stadium last Thursday provoked a chorus of boos during additional time in the Republic of Ireland’s 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland, his chances of staying in charge for the Euro 2020 qualifiers diminished rapidly.

Instinctively cautious and conservative during five years in charge, O’Neill gambled big at key moments, like when giving Darren Randolph his competitive début off the bench for the injured Shay Given against World champions Germany in October 2015.

Or dropping both central defenders (captain John O’Shea and Ciaran Clark) for the crunch with Italy in the final Group E match at Euro 2016, when Shane Duffy and Richard Keogh helped to clinch a 1-0 win and a place in the knockout stages.

Victories over Germany and Italy in the space of eight months – with a play-off success against Bosnia & Herzegovina secured in between – might have been expected to bullet-proof O’Neill against criticism and dissent.

However, the failure to build on the success of the European Championship campaign became apparent in the second part of the 2018 World Cup qualifying programme, when the poverty of Ireland’s passing, especially in Dublin, was frequently exposed. Nine points dropped in four matches – and the lack of creativity displayed - drained O’Neill’s account of much of the credit previously accumulated, before victory in Cardiff provided temporary top-up.

But against Denmark in Dublin, after O’Neill’s huge half-time gamble of removing captain David Meyler and Harry Arter saw Ireland collapse 1-5, one veteran of the Giovanni Trapattoni era pronounced a damning verdict. “Clueless,” intoned Keith Andrews.

Like Trapattoni, O’Neill gradually improved Ireland’s standing in the world game, lifting them from 67 in the Fifa World Ranking (November 2013) to a high of 23 two years ago. Also, O’Neill’s Ireland were the only fourth-seeded team to contest the 2018 World Cup play-offs.

At the end of two full campaigns, O'Neill had the same level of achievement as Trapattoni: one European Championship qualification via the play-off route and one unsuccessful World Cup play-off.

But whereas Trap’s 2010 World Cup dream ended in controversy after an excellent performance in Paris, O’Neill’s was shattered in humiliating fashion on home soil. Sometimes the order of events dictates their aftermath.

Tactically more flexible than Trapattoni - but equally questioned for not making greater use of Wes Hoolahan - O’Neill anointed Randolph as Given’s successor. Seamus Coleman became captain and inspiration-in-chief, while Duffy succeeded O’Shea.

Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady shone brightly during Euro 2016 but have failed to kick on. They symbolise the stagnation that overtook O’Neill’s team in 2017 and 2018.

“Never mind the quality, count the points” is a slogan that sums up the O’Neill era. As the positive results dried up, there was nothing to provide hope or entertainment for the fans who deserted him last week.