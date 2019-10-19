News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Neil Lennon impressed with Celtic’s display in rout of Ross County

Neil Lennon impressed with Celtic’s display in rout of Ross County
By Press Association
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 07:10 PM

Neil Lennon hailed the “most complete” performance since his return to Celtic after the 6-0 rout of Ross County took them top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Mohamed Elyounoussi fired the home side ahead from 16 yards in the fourth minute but the dominant champions somehow failed to add to their lead by half-time.

However, the Hoops struck four times in nine minutes at the start of the second half through Odsonne Edouard, Callum McGregor, Liam Fontaine’s own goal and James Forrest to blow away the Highlanders.

Elyounoussi made it six from close range in the 71st minute to leave Celtic one point clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Lennon, who returned in February for his second spell as boss and helped the Parkhead side complete the domestic treble treble, was delighted.

He said: “It is probably the most complete performance I’ve had certainly in my second spell here and maybe among the best I’ve had in my time here over my two spells.

“I thought we were brilliant first half and very unfortunate not to go in leading by more.

“I know Ross (Laidlaw) from my time at Hibs and he made some spectacular saves.

“Our football at times was exhilarating and our athleticism, appetite and intensity to win the game.

“I threw down a challenge to them at half-time, I said ‘you can be one of two things, a nice team that plays good football and gives the opposition oxygen to stay in the game or you can go out and be ruthless’ and they answered me in spades today.

“We have a good team, I think there is more to come from them but that was a marvellous team performance all round.

“It could have been a lot more than six and that is not being disrespectful to Ross County, anyone at the game would have seen that.”

Lennon was happy to put the pressure on Rangers, who play Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

“It was the kind of performance we know they are capable of,” said the Northern Irishman. “We can enjoy our night tonight.

“It is going to go back and forth for a while but if we play like that in the majority of the games it is going to take a good team to stop us. But we are not getting carried away.”

County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell let his players know that he was far from happy about the way his side responded to going 2-0 down just after the break.

He said: “The manner of the second goal wasn’t ideal but after that the body language and how we approached the remainder of the game wasn’t acceptable.

“It’s something we’ve not seen from our group which was the biggest disappointment.

“When you concede goals you need a strength of character. The crowd get behind Celtic, they get into the flow and we have to nullify that and we never done that. So many factors were unacceptable.”

More on this topic

Ryan Christie sent off as champions Celtic slip up at LivingstonRyan Christie sent off as champions Celtic slip up at Livingston

Four-star Rangers brush aside St Johnstone with clinical second-half displayFour-star Rangers brush aside St Johnstone with clinical second-half display

Odsonne Edouard bags brace as Celtic claim Kilmarnock comeback winOdsonne Edouard bags brace as Celtic claim Kilmarnock comeback win

Vakoun Bayo strikes twice as Celtic beat Hearts to return to top of tableVakoun Bayo strikes twice as Celtic beat Hearts to return to top of table


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

CelticNeil LennonRoss CountyStuart KettlewellScottish PremiershipCeltic vs Ross CountyCeltic ParkTOPIC: Scottish Premier League

More in this Section

Player ratings from Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeatPlayer ratings from Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat

Twitter: Tributes paid to Schmidt and Best after Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeatTwitter: Tributes paid to Schmidt and Best after Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat

Emotional end for retiring Ireland skipper Best after All Blacks beatingEmotional end for retiring Ireland skipper Best after All Blacks beating

Eddie O'Sullivan: 'This was an absolute tonking'Eddie O'Sullivan: 'This was an absolute tonking'


Lifestyle

These are the nail hues to choose this season, says Katie Wright.Perfectly polished: 5 autumn/winter nail trends you’ll actually want to wear

This early 19th-century table is one of a number of Irish lots at Sotheby’s Style, Furniture and Ceramics sale in New York on Thursday (October 24).Irish lots poised to add bite to Big Apple sale

Something for all at Hegarty’s auction in Bandon, says Des O’SullivanSomething for all at Hegarty’s auction in Bandon

Des O’Sullivan gives a preview of the Irish selection on offer at two sales in DublinPreview of the Irish selection on offer at two sales in Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »