News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Neil Lennon hopeful of a ‘great European night’ as Celtic host Lazio

Neil Lennon hopeful of a ‘great European night’ as Celtic host Lazio
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 01:53 PM

Neil Lennon stressed the magnitude of Lazio’s visit to Celtic Park on Thursday night as he looks to build on early Europa League encouragement.

The Scottish champions have four points from their opening two Group E games against Rennes and Cluj.

Lennon, whose side are fresh from a 6-0 win over Ross County on Saturday which took them top of the Ladbrokes Premiership, is hoping to add to that tally against the Serie A side whom he believes, like Celtic,  are a big name in European football.

He said: “The anticipation is building for this game and it’s hopefully going to be one of those great European nights at Celtic Park.

“The performance at the weekend was as complete as I’ve had in terms of attacking and defending and all-round control of the game.

“The players should take a lot from that. We know this is a different animal in terms of quality.

“It’s almost like a Champions League game really with the size of the two clubs and the prestige that the two teams have.

“We’re very much looking forward to it and it’s a great game for our players to gain more vital European experience.

“We’ve done well home and away this season, which has delighted me.

“We followed up the Rennes draw with a good performance against Cluj. We have players with European, Premier League and international experience.

“We’d love to win the game tomorrow night. That would put us in a very strong position and we’d love to qualify from the group.

“We’re going to have to play as well, if not better, than we have done in the first two games.”

Midfielder Ryan Christie, available in the midst of a two-game domestic ban, noted the quality of opposition.

The former Inverness player said:  “Lazio will be one of the best oppositions we’ve come up against this season, but we’re not shying away from it.

“We’re very positive going into it and all the players are looking forward to it.

“These are the kind of games you sign for Celtic for. We’re looking forward to having all the fans behind us and taking the game to Lazio.”

More on this topic

Hasenhuttl: Southampton in danger of becoming over-reliant on IngsHasenhuttl: Southampton in danger of becoming over-reliant on Ings

Martin Dubravka signs new six-year deal at NewcastleMartin Dubravka signs new six-year deal at Newcastle

The noisy search for answers when good teams go badThe noisy search for answers when good teams go bad

We’d still love Kerr to take role with FAI, says MooneyWe’d still love Kerr to take role with FAI, says Mooney


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

CelticLazioNeil LennonScottish PremiershipTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Barrett called up in only change for All BlacksBarrett called up in only change for All Blacks

Conte urges Inter to continue Champions League journey after Dortmund winConte urges Inter to continue Champions League journey after Dortmund win

De Jong relieved after ‘lucky’ win for BarcaDe Jong relieved after ‘lucky’ win for Barca

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media


Lifestyle

Three writers take on the stylish Netflix star’s debut cookbook. This is how we fared….This is what happened when we put Queer Eye presenter Antoni Porowski’s debut cookbook to the test

Ben Mitchell explores the peaceful forest tracks and quiet country roads of Smaland, a magnet for mountain and road bike enthusiasts.Why Sweden’s answer to Tuscany is a cyclist’s dream

The Egyptian resort town’s airports have worked on upgrading security, and are in a position to welcome flights once more.Why you should put Sharm el-Sheikh back on your holiday destination bucket list

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »