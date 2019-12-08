News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Neil Lennon hails Fraser Forster as Celtic revel in 10th successive trophy win

Neil Lennon hails Fraser Forster as Celtic revel in 10th successive trophy win
By Press Association
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 08:05 PM

Neil Lennon saluted “world class” Fraser Forster after seeing his “unbelievable” squad chalk up a perfect 10 straight trophy wins with their Betfred Cup triumph.

Rangers were out to end the Hoops’ reign of domestic dominance but Steven Gerrard’s team had their hearts broken by Forster at Hampden.

The Englishman made a string of crucial saves as Lennon’s team found themselves trudging through puddles during a rain-lashed first half.

The on-loan Southampton goalkeeper then pulled off a match-winning penalty save from Alfredo Morelos after Christopher Jullien had stroked the triple treble winners ahead in the 59th minute.

Celtic also found themselves down to 10 men as they conceded that spot-kick, with teenager Jeremie Frimpong dismissed for pulling back Morelos.

But Celtic once again found a way to win, leaving their manager purring.

The Northern Irishman – who follows Billy McNeill to become only the second man to have won all three Scottish prizes as both a player and a manager – said: “I’m really proud. We had to dig in today. We didn’t play well in the first-half. We had to rely on Fraser at times to make some world-class saves.

“But the character, pride and resilience they showed today was outstanding. Sometimes they don’t get asked too many questions at domestic level, but they showed today they have that in abundance.

“There are many ways to win a game of football. Over the past eight to 10 weeks, we have been playing scintillating, brilliant, breathtaking football. Today we had to roll up our sleeves and dig in.

“I’ve not seen a goalkeeping performance or goalkeeper like Fraser for a long time. In his first spell here, he did some incredible things and now he’s doing it again in his second.

“We’re grateful to have him. He’s buzzing and thrilled to be here. We needed him today. He stood up and made saves that other goalkeepers can’t make.

Fraser Forster made a crucial match-winning penalty save at Hampden (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Fraser Forster made a crucial match-winning penalty save at Hampden (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“It means the world to me (to match Billy’s clean sweep as a player and a manager). The League Cup has been something of a monkey on my back. It owed me one. It’s just nice to tick that box as a manager.

“I don’t know what you would compare (10 trophies in a row) with but it’s incredible. It’s easy to give it up, to think ‘oh it’s not our day today and that’s the end of it’ but they just won’t. It’s amazing. They are an incredible group of players.”

Celtic had an injury concern before kick-off, with Celtic talisman Odsonne Edouard only fit enough for a seat on the bench.

But Edouard made a huge contribution within seconds of making his entrance as he won the free-kick which led to Jullien’s goal.

Odsonne Edouard, right, won the free-kick which set up Christopher Jullien’s, centre, match-winning goal (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Odsonne Edouard, right, won the free-kick which set up Christopher Jullien’s, centre, match-winning goal (Jeff Holmes/PA)

“It is hugely difficult to make the decision to leave him on the bench with the quality of player that he is,” said Lennon. “But you don’t want to start him with him not feeling right.

“When Odsonne came on you saw the whole team perk up, the spark. His first action is to win the free-kick for the goal. At times he sprinkled that little bit of stardust that we had been missing for the first hour.

“This win is massive. Absolutely massive. It’s a huge psychological lift. It’s a massive shot in the arm for them in the circumstances.”

More on this topic

Five Manchester Derby details: City’s problems are many but Bernardo is a central oneFive Manchester Derby details: City’s problems are many but Bernardo is a central one

Jullien insists he is ‘more proud’ of Celtic’s resilience than his winning goalJullien insists he is ‘more proud’ of Celtic’s resilience than his winning goal

Troy Parrott could get Champions League run against Bayern MunichTroy Parrott could get Champions League run against Bayern Munich

Jota bags a brace as Brighton and Wolves share four goals in entertaining clashJota bags a brace as Brighton and Wolves share four goals in entertaining clash

Christopher JullienFraser ForsterNeil LennonOdsonne EdouardScottish League CupCelticRangersTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Revenge is sweet for Anthony Joshua after beating Andy RuizRevenge is sweet for Anthony Joshua after beating Andy Ruiz

Anthony Joshua wins world heavyweight title rematch against Ruiz JrAnthony Joshua wins world heavyweight title rematch against Ruiz Jr

Fast-starting United stun City as Manchester derby marred by crowd troubleFast-starting United stun City as Manchester derby marred by crowd trouble

Solskjaer wants action amid claims United players were racially abused at EtihadSolskjaer wants action amid claims United players were racially abused at Etihad


Lifestyle

A decade on from their split, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta are back together for a tour of the UK and Ireland in April next year.The Pussycat Dolls: Using the second of their nine lives

Ellie O’Byrne paid a visit to the Kabin in Knocknaheeny to see the supportive atmosphere that gave rise to the duo behind the ‘Yeah Boy’ hit.You’d need to have had your head buried in the sand not to have come across MC Tiny and MC The King

Aoife Buckley, one of the recipients of this year's Gaisce Gold award: It's ok to be different.School Daze with Aoife Buckley: I started working towards the Gaisce Awards in third year

Festive seasons come and go, but some moments can never be forgotten, discovers Donal O’Keeffe.Stories of Christmas past and present

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »