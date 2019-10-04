News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Neil Harris says timing was right to stand down as Millwall manager

Neil Harris says timing was right to stand down as Millwall manager
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 06:04 PM

Former Millwall manager Neil Harris has broken his silence after leaving the Den, saying it was “the right decision at the right time” for himself and the club.

Harris is the club’s all-time leading scorer from his time as a striker and had a successful four-and-a-half years at the helm, winning promotion to the Championship in 2017 and reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals twice.

In a statement, the former Millwall boss said: “After 17 fantastic seasons as player, coach and manager, at a uniquely wonderful football club, yesterday I decided to inform the board of my decision to step down from my position at Millwall Football Club.

“It is not a decision that was made with haste. However I believe it to be the right decision at the right time, not only for the club, but for me and my family also.

“I truly believe that I leave the club in a very healthy position in terms of infrastructure, staffing and playing squad which gives a new manager a platform to continue the club’s development.”

He added: “Throughout this journey, I have been fortunate to have been supported by a very hard working staff, none more pivotal than David Livermore who leaves with me.

“Also a group of players whom I respect and have enjoyed coaching every day.”

Harris also thanked the chairman and board of directors but had a final message for the supporters, saying: “And lastly, to the heartbeat of the club, the very loyal fan base that supported my team up and down the country.

“I hope I’ve repaid your trust in me with a lot of happy memories.”

More on this topic

Liverpool charged by UEFA for Anfield pitch invasionsLiverpool charged by UEFA for Anfield pitch invasions

Wolves forward Diogo Jota doubtful for Manchester City clashWolves forward Diogo Jota doubtful for Manchester City clash

Wolves captain Conor Coady targets Europa League run after Besiktas winWolves captain Conor Coady targets Europa League run after Besiktas win

Bayern Munich can’t get complacent after thrashing Tottenham, warns Niko KovacBayern Munich can’t get complacent after thrashing Tottenham, warns Niko Kovac


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Neil HarrisChampionshipMillwallTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Letter from Japan: The search for tranquility is a fool's errandLetter from Japan: The search for tranquility is a fool's errand

Around the World Cup (Day 15)Around the World Cup (Day 15)

EFL football club advertising for Premier League-standard midfielderEFL football club advertising for Premier League-standard midfielder

Kevin De Bruyne ruled out of Wolves clash with groin injuryKevin De Bruyne ruled out of Wolves clash with groin injury


Lifestyle

Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October. Hannah Stephenson advises how to ensure your fruit keeps its bite.Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October

You must be female and aged 14 or over to stay at the Som Dona Hotel.No men allowed: Majorca resort becomes ‘first hotel’ in Spain to cater exclusively for women

Spitalfields is the new ‘Restaurant in a Pub’ from Stephen McAllister, who you will know from the telly.Restaurant review: Spitalfields, 25 The Coombe - Dublin

I have had an accidental glut of dark berries this week.Michelle Darmody: Blackcurrants and blackberries

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »