Neil Harris says timing was right to stand down as Millwall manager

Former Millwall manager Neil Harris has broken his silence after leaving the Den, saying it was “the right decision at the right time” for himself and the club.

Harris is the club’s all-time leading scorer from his time as a striker and had a successful four-and-a-half years at the helm, winning promotion to the Championship in 2017 and reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals twice.

In a statement, the former Millwall boss said: “After 17 fantastic seasons as player, coach and manager, at a uniquely wonderful football club, yesterday I decided to inform the board of my decision to step down from my position at Millwall Football Club.

“It is not a decision that was made with haste. However I believe it to be the right decision at the right time, not only for the club, but for me and my family also.

“I truly believe that I leave the club in a very healthy position in terms of infrastructure, staffing and playing squad which gives a new manager a platform to continue the club’s development.”

He added: “Throughout this journey, I have been fortunate to have been supported by a very hard working staff, none more pivotal than David Livermore who leaves with me.

“Also a group of players whom I respect and have enjoyed coaching every day.”

Harris also thanked the chairman and board of directors but had a final message for the supporters, saying: “And lastly, to the heartbeat of the club, the very loyal fan base that supported my team up and down the country.

“I hope I’ve repaid your trust in me with a lot of happy memories.”