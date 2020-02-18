Neale Fenn's focus on the field, not on Cork City-Preston talks

Cork City boss Neale Fenn insists his focus is solely on onfield matters with the manager revealing that he is not involved in the talks about Preston North End's role in the club.

The English club inked a deal with City which is understood to be worth in the region of €500,000 to the Leesiders.

The deal is based, in part, on the Championship side paying upfront to buy out the sell-on clauses from which City stood to benefit following the transfers of players like Sean Maguire, Alan Browne, and Kevin O’Connor to Deepdale. It’s also understood that there is a provision in the agreement for further talks on the future extent of Preston’s involvement in City.

But Fenn said he couldn't shed any light on what may be planned:

I don’t know anything about it, it is all above me. Whatever discussions are going on with Preston, I am not in any meetings.

"We are just getting on with preparing a team to go get a result on Friday.”

Shamrock Rovers are the opponents at Tallaght Stadium this week followed by a trip to Oriel Park to face champions Dundalk on Monday night.

“They are all tough games (in the Premier Division), last Friday was tough (a 0-1 loss to Shelbourne).

“Whatever game we are going to play will be tough. We have to be better with the ball and we have to keep the ball a little bit more.

“The plan will be to try and dominate the possession rather than letting Shamrock Rovers dominate us.”

