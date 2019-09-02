Neale Fenn loses first two games in charge of Cork City

Neale Fenn remains in search of his first points as Cork City head coach after two late Waterford goals saw the visitors leave Turner’s Cross with the points tonight.

City led through a 25th-minute goal from Dáire O’Connor but couldn’t find a second and were punished as Maxim Kouogun levelled on 82 and Walter Figueira grabbed the winner in injury time.

There were four changes for Cork City from Friday’s disappointing loss at home to Sligo Rovers.

Elsewhere, Dundalk have extended their lead over Shamrock Rovers at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table to seven points.

Vinny Perth's side were 2-0 victors over Sligo Rovers tonight.

Dane Massey and Andrew Boyle scored the goals either side of half-time at the Showgrounds.

