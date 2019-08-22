News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Neale Fenn expected to take Cork City job

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 12:13 PM

John Cotter will take charge of Cork City for the last time tomorrow night when they play Galway United in the FAI Cup.

With official confirmation expected that Neale Fenn has left his position at the helm of Longford Town, the former City striker is now in line to be named the new manager at Turner’s Cross.

From their appointment ahead of the 2014 season, John Cotter had been right-hand man to John Caulfield throughout a period of unprecedented success for City and, after the latter’s departure following a poor run of results earlier this season, was elevated to the role of interim manager at the beginning of May.

Despite Cotter’s tenure getting off to a positive start with an away win against Bohemians, City continued to struggle for goals and wins under the caretaker boss although, ironically, news of the change at the top comes on the back of both progression in the FAI Cup and a much needed 2-1 victory away to Waterford last Friday, which took City up to seventh place in the Premier Division table and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Cotter had been among those interviewed in recent days for the permanent position as manager but that job now looks like it’s set to go to Neale Fenn, a title-winner with City in 2005 who has reportedly parted company with promotion-chasing Longford.

Big guns return for England Test that will see Ross Byrne start

Neale FennJohn CotterCork City FCTOPIC: Cork City FC

