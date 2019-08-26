News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Neale Fenn confirmed as Cork City head coach

Neale Fenn confirmed as Cork City head coach
By Stephen Barry
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 10:23 AM

Neale Fenn has been appointed as Cork City's new head coach "on a multi-year agreement".

Fenn resigned from his position as Longford Town manager last week and watched City get knocked out of the FAI Cup by Galway United on Friday, ending any remaining hope of major silverware this season.

He has also been assistant manager at Leyton Orient and Drogheda United.

The 42-year-old London-native won the League of Ireland Premier Division with City during a three-year spell on Leeside as a player.

He takes over from John Cotter who was appointed on an interim basis on May 2 after John Caulfield's departure. He will join up with the rest of the management team this morning for their first training session together.

“I can’t wait to get going now. I’ve met the backroom team, a lot of who I know from my playing and coaching career,” Fenn told City's club website.

“We’re committed now to finishing the season as high as we can in the league. There’s a very strong group of players here. The spine of the team is Cork City through and through, you need that to be successful.

His first game in charge is at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday night. The 2017 double-winners are currently seventh in the Premier Division and all but out of contention for the European places.

He added: “It’s fantastic to be back here. I took a walk around Turner’s Cross and the memories came flooding back of the fantastic nights in front of the Shed End – winning trophies and those great European nights.”

Fenn leaves Longford sitting in third place in the First Division, firmly in the running for the play-offs with three games to go this season.

Cork City chairman Declan Carey praised Fenn for implementing an attacking style with Longford:

“It’s great to have Neale back at the club. We all have fond memories of Neale’s playing days at the Cross and he’s done very well at Longford, where they played an attacking style of football. He shares our vision of where we want to go.

“Make no mistake about it, Neale has a huge job now to bring this club back to where it belongs over the next few years. We’ll back him and the whole first team 100% and we hope the Cork public get behind what we’re trying to achieve.

“We’re all in this together – supporters, players, staff, board – everyone.”

READ MORE

Pochettino was primed for tough selection questions after Newcastle defeat

More on this topic

Bolton face liquidation after sale collapsesBolton face liquidation after sale collapses

Non-league Crumlin United to host Bohs in FAI Cup quarter-finalsNon-league Crumlin United to host Bohs in FAI Cup quarter-finals

Barcelona coach Valverde praises Griezmann after win over Real BetisBarcelona coach Valverde praises Griezmann after win over Real Betis

Pochettino was primed for tough selection questions after Newcastle defeatPochettino was primed for tough selection questions after Newcastle defeat

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Guardiola: Manchester City face amazing challenge to retain Premier League titleGuardiola: Manchester City face amazing challenge to retain Premier League title

Rory McIlroy claims FedEx Cup jackpot by winning revamped Tour ChampionshipRory McIlroy claims FedEx Cup jackpot by winning revamped Tour Championship

Limerick pull off impressive double to secure finals placeLimerick pull off impressive double to secure finals place

In Adrigole’s picturesque sweep, the battle for a silver cup ragesIn Adrigole’s picturesque sweep, the battle for a silver cup rages


Lifestyle

In August 1969, headlines were dominated by Northern Ireland and the beginnings of what was to become known as “the Troubles”.August 26, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Hundreds of grey seals, the ‘people of the sea’, haul out on Great Blasket’s Trá Bán.Blasket Island seals have cousins in Namibia

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »